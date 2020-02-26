Fujifilm's new Instax Mini 11 perfects the art of close-up selfies

As promised, Fujifilm unveiled its latest instant camera alongside the mirrorless powerhouse that is the Fujifilm X-T4.

The Instax Mini 11 looks pretty much like its predecessor, the very popular Instax Mini 9, but adds a few tweaks and comes in five fun colors – Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White and Lilac Purple.

Its physical tweaks include an interchangeable shutter button in the form of two stickers that allow users to customize the look of the camera. It's also a tad more rounded as compared to the Instax Mini 9, with curvier corners and a "softer", more "modern" look, according to Fujifilm.

The art of selfie-improvement

The Instax Mini 11's headline feature is its new selfie mode. While the selfie mirror from the previous model is still on the Instax Mini 11, there's now a mirror in front of the lens that can help with framing close-up selfies. The new selfie mode can be activated by pulling the lens barrel out until 'Selfie Mode' mark appears. This feature can also be used for shooting macros as well, as it drops the focusing distance to a mere 0.3m – no additional attachments needed.

The Instax Mini 11 also gets auto exposure, which will automatically adjust the camera's shutter speed and flash output to compensate for the ambient light. In the Mini 9, exposure was adjusted with a dial which wasn't always perfect.

While they may seem like minor tweaks on paper, the addition of these two features makes the Instax Mini 11 a very strong contender to be the best instant camera yet – and it's still easy to use and fun as well.

The new Instax Mini 11 will be available from early March at a price of $70 / £70 (Australian pricing to be confirmed) and we can't wait to play with it.