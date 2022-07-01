Free Netflix and other OTT subscriptions with Airtel, Jio, VI broadband & postpaid plans

Audio player loading…

A new month is upon us, and if you are looking for mobile and broadband plans with free OTT subscriptions bundled in, this might be a good time. The three main private telecom operators in India now, Airtel, Reliance Jio and VI all have various plans that come with Amazon Prime and, Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

If you need Netflix too in the scheme of things, it is available only as part of premium plans. This has been the case always, as Netflix plans are among the costliest in India. It doesn't make commercial sense for telecom companies to offer Netflix with their budget plans. In general, if the plan has Netflix offer then it is most likely that all other popular OTT platforms will also be part of the bundle.

Here's a quick list of plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and VI that offer free OTT subscriptions.

Airtel

(Image credit: Bharti Airtel)

Airtel doesn't offer Netflix subscription on any of its prepaid plans. The cheapest postpaid mobile plan in Airtel that offers a bunch of OTT platforms including Netflix, Dinsy + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs 1,199 (taxes extra). This plan also offers a free add-on connection and the Xtreme app. Customers also get 150 GB data rollover, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD calls.

On Airtel Xstream Broadband plans, the cheapest to offer Netflix subscription is priced at Rs 1,498. This plan comes bundled with Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT apps, Xtreme Premium, Apollo, Fast tag, and Wynk premium subscription. You also get up to 300Mbps speed, unlimited data, and unlimited calls.

This offer can be activated by logging into the Airtel Thanks app. Inside it, choose the Discover Thanks Benefit tab and look for Netflix, and tap on the 'Claim' button to activate the subscription. You'll be taken to the Netflix site to complete the procedure.

Reliance Jio

(Image credit: Reliance Jio)

The cheapest Reliance Jio postpaid plan that offers free Netflix subscription is priced at Rs 399. along with this, users get 75 GB of 4G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. It comes with 200GB of data rollover. There is no Jio prepaid plan that offers free Netflix subscription.

The cheapest Reliance JioFiber broadband plan that comes with free Netflix subscription is priced at Rs 1,499. This plan is valid for 30 days and you get 300 Mbps speed, you get a Jio landline number, unlimited calls, and unlimited data.

The plan can be activated on the MyJio app or Website. You will need to sign into your Netflix subscription account or create one to go through the activation process.

Vodafone Idea

(Image credit: Vodafone Idea)

The cheapest Vodafone Idea postpaid plan that offers free Netflix service is priced at Rs 1,099. Aside from OTT platforms, this pack offers 6-month ad-free Hungama music in Vi App, and shows on Vi Movies and TV app. You get 100 SMS per month and unlimited calls. Further, you are offered access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost – 4 times per year (including 1 international) and 7 days international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999.

This plan 6 months lock-in period. In case you shift to any other plan (postpaid or prepaid) or port out of Vi within 6 months, you stand to suffer an exit fee of Rs 3000.

Users need to install the Vi app and go to the 'Plan Benefits' section and start using the offer.