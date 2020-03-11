F1 live stream: how to watch every 2020 Grand Prix online from anywhere

Start your engines, pump up your tyres and puff up your couch cushions because the Formula 1 season for 2020 is back! And you can get an F1 live stream to make sure you don't miss any blood-pumping second of the action, no matter where you are in the world. Read on to find out everything you need to know to stream F1 live.

The winner of the 2019 season, Lewis Hamilton, will have his eyes fixed firmly on another title for 2020. If he manages it that will put him up alongside legends like Michael Schumacher, who managed to claim the title a total of seven times. From the pre-season tests the Mercedes team of Hamilton appears to be running an optimal setup which will be tough to challenge. This seventh win is a big deal for Mercedes too, as it will make them the first team to win the constructors' title seven times in a row.

Stream F1 live: where and when is the next Grand Prix The 2020 Formula 1 season starts in Australia on March 13 and finishes in Abu Dhabi on November 27. Each location has three days; practice, qualifying and race day running across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Scroll down to see the complete list of races scheduled for the 2020 season.

So can Hamilton and team Mercedes be bested this season? The contender that usually goes head-to-head with the team is Ferrari, but this season the favourite to challenge for the top spot is looking more like Red Bull Racing - specifically Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, much like Ferrari's Charle Leclerc, is on top form as a driver. Will Red Bull offer the car this season that is able to do the Dutchman's driving justice?

This was supposed to be the season with the most races yet, totalling 22. But due to the Coronavirus and measures taken by the FIA to ensure the safest possible season, not all races are certain. The Chinese Grand Prix, in Shanghai, is currently being held since it's towards the back end of the season but what happens there remains to be seen. While the opening Australian Grand Prix is going ahead as planned, the second Bahrain race will be held "behind closed doors", and the third Vietnam Grand Prix will go ahead as planned.

You can stream F1 live from anywhere in the world using this guide – read on to find out how.

How to live stream F1 motor racing from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down this guide to see who's showing the Formula 1 in your country.

But if you're on holiday or away with work this year you can still catch the races – a good option to help you keep up with all the action live is to use a VPN service. By using this, your device appears to be connected from another country, allowing you to access that service for a live stream of all the races as if you were sat back at home.

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid . It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds and has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

How to stream F1 live in the UK:

This year there is next-to-no free live coverage of the F1 as Sky has nabbed the rights, meaning you'll be able to see it all via the Sky Sports F1 channel. This can be added on for £10 per month (for a limited time) or viewed as part of a Sky Sports package at £20 per month. Watch on the move using the Sky Go app too. Only the British Grand Prix race will be free to air on Channel 4 this year. You will also be able to watch highlights of the other races on Channel 4. Another option for non-Sky subscribers is a NOW TV Season Pass which lets you watch the F1 for the full season at a one off charge of £198 (aka about a fiver a week or £9 per race) if you sign up before the end of March. Otherwise it's £9.98 per day if it's just the odd race you're interested in. For access anywhere outside the UK you'll need to download a VPN service and relocate your IP to the UK. How to do that is laid out clearly above.

How to get an F1 live stream in the US:

For the 2020 F1 season it's ESPN that will be providing the broadcast. Cord cutters are in luck as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN but could use a free trial of a service like Sling or Fubo to watch it over an internet connection. If you're heading outside of the States then you can still access the feed if you use a VPN and register as being in a North American location that is showing the race.

How to watch an F1 live stream in the Canada:

In Canada the 2020 F1 will be aired by RDS and TSN. For a chance to watch it online you can try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get an F1 live stream in Australia

Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula One season (except for the Australian Grand Prix that's aired by One (Network Ten) ) . But Australians can also live stream F1 action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand will get the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free you're in luck as there is a seven day free trial. Should you go elsewhere in the world and want to still sign-in to watch your subscription you can, using a VPN.

Catch all your favorites with our guide to the best sports streaming sites

Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 13

Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit on March 20

Vietnamese Grand Prix – Hanoi Circuit on April 3

Chinese Grand Prix – Schedule for April 17 but postponed

Dutch Grand Prix – Circuit Zandvoort on May 1

Spanish Grand Prix – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 8

Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco on May 21

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit on June 5

Canadian Grand Prix – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 12

French Grand Prix – Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on June 26

Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 3

Great British Grand Prix – Silverstone Circuit in England on July 17

Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring in Budapest on July 31

Belgian Grand Prix – Circuit de Spa in Francorchamps on August 28

Italian Grand Prix – Monza near Milan on September 4

Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 18

Russian Grand Prix – Sochi Autodrom in Sochi on September 25

Japanese Grand Prix – Suzuka Circuit on October 9

US Grand Prix – Circuit of the Americas in Austin on October 23

Mexican Grand Prix – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City on October 30

Brazilian Grand Prix – Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on November 13

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina Circuit on November 27