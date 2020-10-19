DJI Osmo Pocket 2 release date, price and everything we know so far

The DJI Osmo Pocket 2 is the rumored successor to one of the most unique and interesting little video cameras we've seen in the past few years.

The original DJI Osmo Pocket arrived in November 2018 with a form factor that looked more suitable for the opticians than a place in your vlogging setup, but it's proved to be a popular little tool despite recent leaps in smartphone video.

A tiny 4K camera with a 3-axis gimbal, the Osmo Pocket draws on the same tech that DJI uses in drones like the DJI Mavic Air 2 to give you super-stabilized video and trick shots like 'motionlapses'.

So what extra trickery could the DJI Osmo Pocket 2 bring to the vlogging party? If the recent leaks like the above are correct, quite a bit – and we probably won't have long to find out either...

These are the best vlogging cameras you can buy right now

Read our hands-on DJI RSC 2 review

Or check out the best drones in the world right now

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has announced a launch event for October 20 at 9am ET / 2pm BST (which is 12am AEDT on October 21). And while it doesn't explicitly say this is for the DJI Osmo Pocket 2, the event's "Capture Magic at Hand" title and recent leaks suggest it's highly likely to be for the Osmo Pocket 2.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean it'll be available to buy immediately, and we're increasingly seeing slight gaps between camera launch events and on-sale dates, due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic. But if the Osmo Pocket 2 does indeed launch tomorrow, you can expect to be able to buy it sometime in late October or November.

Capture Magic at Hand | October 20th | 9am EDTLearn More: https://t.co/UWbEyIuRf2 pic.twitter.com/jxOn3ZwaA3October 16, 2020

How much might it cost? There haven't been any leaks yet on this front, but as a guide the original Osmo Pocket arrived for $349 / £329 / AU$599) when it landed in November 2018. We'd expect the Osmo Pocket 2 to cost somewhere in that ballpark.

According to recent leaks, there will also be accessory bundles available, with one including what appears to be a tripod and a microphone 'dead cat'. But we'll have to wait until the launch to find out the specifics of those and how much they'll cost.

DJI Osmo Pocket 2 specs and features

Things had been relatively quiet on the DJI Osmo Pocket 2 rumors front, until some leaks in mid-October started to reveal what appear to be official shots of the new video camera.

The most recent (below), picked up by DJI drone pilot @OsitaLV, provided a list of some of the possible upgrades we can expect to see. These include a new camera, with speculation suggesting this could be the same as the one on the DJI Mavic Air 2, plus new features including digital zoom and an improved night shot.

The leak above also suggests the possibility of a wireless microphone (which would presumably be an optional accessory) and an even more compact design, which would be an impressive feat considering the current model is only 120mm long.

That said, size wasn't one of our complaints with the original DJI Osmo Pocket, so we hope this hasn't come at the expense of improvements like sensor size and usability.

Upgraded cameraZoom lenses(probably digital zoom)Improved night shotWireless microphonePortrait beautifymore compact design pic.twitter.com/QSBLAq1ColOctober 17, 2020

Talking of usability, one of the apparently leaked DJI Osmo Pocket 2 images suggests it could have a new joystick accessory, which might make it easier to control the camera's movements.

One of our main complaints with the original Osmo Pocket was that it was difficult to smoothly control the camera's movements without either attaching your phone to the side (a slightly cumbersome setup) or buying the optional Controller Wheel attachment. If the joystick that we can see in the apparently leaked photos is included in the box, that would be a big bonus for the Osmo Pocket 2's usability.

A further leak picked up by @OsitaLV gives us a glimpse of the accessory bundles we could potentially see for the Osmo Pocket 2. The basic one on the left suggests it will come with the usual carry case, plus connectors for your Android or iOS phone, and that clip-on joystick.

Single set or combo, it's on you. pic.twitter.com/lB4nhdBxJEOctober 17, 2020

The 'combo' one on the right, meanwhile, appears to include extras including a mini tripod (suggesting the Pocket 2 might come with a tripod thread) and a microphone 'dead cat' for reducing wind interference, among other miscellaneous add-ons.

(Image credit: @OsitaLV)

DJI Osmo Pocket 2 early verdict

A lot of our excitement about the rumored DJI Osmo Pocket 2 will depend on exactly what camera upgrades it delivers. So far, the leaks have suggested it will have a new camera, but we don't have any specific pointers on its size, apart from that it could be the same as the one in the DJI Mavic Air 2.

That would certainly be an improvement on the original Osmo Pocket, if not quite the 1-inch sensor that many have hoped for. Either way, a new Osmo Pocket 2 would be launching into a very different world to its predecessor, with smartphone video and stabilization recently improving drastically on the likes of the Apple iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 5.

We remain fans of the Osmo Pocket concept, in particular its unique ability to pull off gimbal-stabilized pans and motion-lapses from such a small form factor. But its hardware and software will need to take a pretty big leap if the new version is going to justify a similar $349 / £329 / AU$599 launch price. We'll bring you all of the official news as soon as it lands.