Deep pockets? LG’s 5K monitor looks like the perfect MacBook Pro companion

Following Apple’s unveiling of new Touch Bar-toting MacBook Pro machines yesterday, LG has unleashed a pair of new 4K/5K monitors designed to complement Apple’s notebooks, adding connectivity chops and more screen real-estate when you’re using your MacBook at home (or in the office).

The 5K affair is unsurprisingly the larger monitor boasting a 27-inch screen with a resolution of 5120 x 2880, so in terms of sharpness that’s 218 pixels per inch. It’s an IPS panel meaning you get impressive viewing angles, and LG says the display covers 99% of the P3 color space. Essentially, we are talking highly accurate colors for creative professionals and the like.

LG’s 27-inch UltraFine 5K monitor is equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 port, allowing for charging while it’s hooked up to the new MacBook Pro. Furthermore, the display is equipped with three USB-C ports to bolster connectivity, a definite boon for those who are worried about only having two available ports on the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

There are also built-in speakers (featuring LG’s ‘rich bass’ tech, presumably helping to beef up the low-end sound a bit), a front-facing camera and mic. Also, on the ergonomic front, the stand is adjustable for both height and tilt (you can see it in a raised position in the image below).

Smaller sibling

The smaller 21.5-inch UltraFine 4K monitor boasts a resolution of 4096 x 2304 giving it an almost identical pixel density of 219 ppi, and is again an IPS panel with 99% coverage of the P3 color gamut.

There’s no Thunderbolt 3 port here though, and you hook up your MacBook via a USB Type-C connector – which still supports power for charging your notebook – with a further three USB-C ports available for connecting other devices.

You also don’t get the camera and microphone on the smaller model.

Pricing is set at $700/£629/AU$1,010 for the 4K model and $1,300/£1,179/AU$1,890 for its 5K partner – but you weren’t expecting these to be cheap, now, were you?

On the Apple Store, the smaller screen is estimated to ship in 5 to 6 weeks – early December – with the larger model having its availability simply stated as December; so presumably that means later in the month.

Via: Engadget