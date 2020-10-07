Danish retailer Proshop was only able to fill 8% of its RTX 3080 preorders

Danish retailer Proshop has responded to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 shortage by releasing a detailed breakdown of their orders and the number of cards it's received from manufacturers showing it's only been able to fill 8% of RTX 3080 preorders and 14% of RTX 3090 orders.

As reported by VideoCardz, the release of the breakdown shows that demand is very high for the new cards and that Proshop is nowhere close to being able to meet it. With massive retailers like Amazon and Newegg struggling to keep up, its no surprise that smaller shops like Proshop are even further behind.

RTX 3080, RTX 3090 shortages spell trouble for RTX 3070 launch

With the significant shortages of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 already well known, the extent of the shortage reported by Proshop could seriously spell trouble for the upcoming release of the midrange RTX 3070 later this month.

(Image credit: Proshop)

Proshop reported that they have only received 344 RTX 3080 cards from manufacturers, out of 3,435 orders so far. This number includes several instances where Proshop received more of a specific model of card than they have outstanding orders for, meaning that the number of orders they can actually fill is just eight percent.

Assuming that all of those cards have been shipped out to buyers, that leaves more than 90 percent of their existing orders left to be filled as of October 7.

(Image credit: Proshop)

It's had a bit more success with the RTX 3090 cards, receiving about 14 percent of the cards needed to satisfy existing orders.

The demand for the more expensive 3090 cards isn't as intense as it is for the flagship 3080. Out of 283 RTX 3090 cards preordered, they have received only 78 cards and some of these – like the MSI RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24G OC – it received inventory in excess of the outstanding customer orders, so the number of orders it can actually fill with its current inventory is rather paltry.

(Image credit: Proshop)

Considering that the RTX 3070 – scheduled to be released later this month – is priced much lower than the RTX 3080, so demand for these cards should be even greater than it is for the RTX 3080.

As of now, Proshop has only received 20 cards out of the 180 that it's been promised so far. There are still a couple of weeks to go before the 3070 hits the digital shelves, so hopefully they'll have better luck breaking out of the single digits when the RTX 3070 goes on sale.

It's looking like the Nvidia RTX 3080 supply issues aren't going to end any time soon, but it's also important to note that this is just one retailer, and doesn't exactly paint a crystal-clear picture of what the RTX 3080 stock situation looks like overall. We've also reached out to Team Green for comment. We'll update this story if and when we hear anything.