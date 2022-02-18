COD Mobile Season 2 Task Force 141 to roll out on February 23

Audio player loading…

Call of Duty Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games, is soon going to get the second update of February. The Season 2 of COD Mobile is scheduled to roll out on February 23 at 5:30 a.m. IST.

The latest update will bring new maps, themes, and weapons to enhance the gameplay and make it more captivating. With the latest update, Task Force 141 is making a return to the game. The update will be rolled out for both iOS and Android smartphones.

First things first, the gamers will get a chance to grab 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. It will have a mix of premium and free content that consists of operators like Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick and Simon 'Ghost' Riley, along with other stuff like JAK-12, COD points, calling cards, weapon blueprints, charms, chopper gunner scorestreak.

COD Mobile Season 2 Task Force 141 content

(Image credit: COD Mobile)

Call Of Duty Mobile season 2 will get a new map named Hardhat that was first spotted in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The map is based on a construction site of a business complex with a claustrophobic map. The gamers will be forced to have close-quarter combat.

In addition, the game is also getting a themed event named Counter Intel. In the event, the terrorists have captured a city, the gamers are supposed to accomplish tasks and take over the city from them. Gamers will also get rewards for completing missions in the event.

COD Mobile is also going to include India specific content to celebrate the festival of colours. The Festival of Colours and Carnival bundles comprises themed weapons, various avatars, and more. Expectations are that we will get to know more about the COD Mobile season 2 update in the upcoming days ahead of the launch.

