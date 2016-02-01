Uber will deliver puppies and chicken wings to people's homes

Uber is testing a lot of new ideas right now, from helicopter rides to in-car entertainment, but its next adventure beyond basic cab-hailing will see the service bring puppies and video games to people's doorsteps.

In celebration of the Super Bowl, which takes place this Sunday, Uber will be offering a special selection of services through the week.

One of these will be to deliver puppies to people's homes for a "cuddle huddle" throughout Wednesday, thanks to a partnership with Animal Planet, the SF SPCA, Peninsula Human Society, and Berkeley Humane Society.

Commoditizing sheltered puppies as human toys does raise a few questions over animal welfare, but it's good to know that these dogs will at least be safely supervised during their visits. The puppies will be making visits in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, New York, Denver, and Washington DC.

Wings on wheels

Other services include a delivery of chicken wings, and one where you'll be taken to a secret location for a game of flag football with quarterback legends Joe Montana and Trent Dilfer.

Between Thursday and Sunday, Uber is also teaming up with EA to put video game consoles in select UberPOOLs. Note: it will be a football game, so maybe get some practice in beforehand.

Most of these services will be limited to San Francisco, and all will only be available in the US. Still, it's interesting to see Uber continue to reach into new areas. You can see the full details here.