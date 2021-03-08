BoAt Watch Flash with a 1.3-inch display, SpO2 monitoring announced

BoAt has announced its first circular smartwatch in India. The company has unveiled BoAt Watch Flash, a budget smartwatch with a SpO2 monitor. After launching two budget smartwatches - Enigma and Storm , the Watch Flash is the fresh addition to the portfolio

A recent report says that the demand for smartwatches had a 139.3% YoY growth with 2.6 million-unit shipments in 2020. Earlier this year, BoAt raised $100 million funding from Warburg Pincus to focus on focus on R&D and domestic manufacturing.

BoAt Watch Flash price and availability

The BoAt Watch Flash is priced at Rs 2,499 and is will go on sale via Amazon starting March 9. It is available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

BoAt Watch Flash specs and features

The BoAt Watch Flash comes with a 1.3-inch circular display. It is an LCD screen and the body is made up of slim metal. On the side, you get a rotating button with a red accent for navigating across the UI. The watch also supports multiple watch faces which can be synced by using the BoAt Wearables application. As for the straps, you get multiple options like Black, Blue and Red. You can also change these to other third party straps.

The BoAt Watch Flash is an entry-level smartwatch that is basically a fitness tracker in a watch like design and big display. As for the sensors onboard there is a 24/7 heart rate monitoring to keep a check on the pulses. There’s also a SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen level. Breathing guided meditation is also present on the watch.

As for fitness tracking, the watch can track 10 sports mode which includes Running, Climbing, Skipping, Walking, Badminton, Swimming, Basketball, Football, Yoga, and Cycling. In addition, there’s also regular activity tracking features like steps taken, calories burned, and distance travelled. The watch is also capable of tracking sleep and split the date between deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time.

In terms of smart features, there isn’t a lot, but the phone can mirror notifications from the phone and can also control music and the camera. Other features include sedentary and hydration alerts, weather, IP67 dust and water-resistant. Lastly, the BoAt Flash Watch can last up to 7 days on a single charge.