Boat Watch Enigma with 1.54-inch display, Spo2 monitor launched for Rs 2,999

Boat Watch Enigma has been launched in India. This is the company's second smartwatch after the launch of Boat Storm back in October. The Boat Watch Enigma is another affordable wearable smartwatch from the brand priced under Rs 3,000.

The demand for wearable has grown over the past few months in India and homegrown brand, Boat has come up with a new budget smartwatch. The Boat Watch Enigma is overall third wearable from the brand after the Boat fitness tracker and Boat Storm.

Boat Watch Enigma price in India and availability

The Boat Watch Enigma smartwatch comes in Black colour option and will go on sale starting today (December 9) in India. It will be available on Amazon.

Boat Watch Enigma features and specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boat Watch Enigma comes with a 1.54-inch colour touch screen display. It has a 2.5D curved glass design built on a metal body casing. This is a jump from 1.3-inch screen on the Boat Storm watch. It is available Black colour option only. The company is bundling free Grey strap with every purchase.

The wearable includes an active heart sensor which tracks your heart rate 24/7. There is also a SpO2 monitor which measures your blood oxygen level. This is also one of the cheapest wearables to offer the blood-oxygen-level monitor. The guided meditative breathing function helps to lower your heart rate and decrease your stress level.

Apart from that the Boat Watch Enigma tracks your daily steps, distance, calories and 8 sports mode including running, walking, climbing, riding, basketball, football, badminton, and table tennis.

(Image credit: Amazon)

For interaction with the watch, Boat has added several nifty features here. Here are the gestures support by the Boat Watch Enigma - raise to wake, shake wrist to click picture, shake wrist to charge watch faces, long press to increase the brightness. On top that, the watch is also capable of showing messages and other notifications that you get on your smartphone.

You can also control music and perform operations such as play, pause, skip, and stop. The watch comes with 3ATM water-resistant rating which means you can take it up to 30 meters under the water on it can just withstand rain. It can be charged via magnetic cable and there is also an eco mode which turns on automatically when the watch is inactive, this helps in saving the battery. However, the battery life on the smartwatch is still a mystery. Once the product page on Amazon goes live, we should have information on the same.

