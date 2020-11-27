Black Friday Star Wars deals: save money on games, DVDs, Lego and more

If you love all things Star Wars, Black Friday deals offer some great opportunities for you to pick up a treat for yourself, or a gift for a fellow fan.

We've been seeing plenty of Black Friday deals across thousands of products, and Star Wars items are among the most popular products getting discounts. There are sales on Lego sets, DVDs, games and more, so we reckon there's something Star Wars for everyone here.

We've picked out some of the best Black Friday Star Wars sales on DVDs, Blu-Rays, video games and Lego, which you can find below.



Star Wars DVD and Blu-Ray Black Friday deals in the US

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – If you want physical discs of the entire Star Wars saga you'll love this deal on the 4K Blu-ray set, with $50 off the asking price. This is a pretty pricey box-set – but if you're a big fan, and you like watching movies in superior quality, it's a must-have.

Star Wars DVDs: Buy 2, get 1 free at Target

Target is selling the entire collection of Star Wars movies, as well as some TV shows and more, at buy-two-get-one-free. Using this deal you can pick up the entire film nonology (that's a trilogy of trilogies) by buying just six, or just buy the movies you don't already own.

Star Wars DVD and Blu-Ray Black Friday deals in the UK

Star Wars Blu-Ray 3D: 3 for £24 at Zavvi

If you want individual Star Wars films Zavvi has a good deal, netting you three Blu-Ray 3D movies for £24. The Rise of Skywalker, Solo: A Star Wars Story 3D and Rogue One are all part of the deal, but you can mix and match with non-Star-Wars movies if you want.

Star Wars game Black Friday deals in the US

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $30 – This is one of the most popular Star Wars games, and it's pretty new too, making this half-price offer one not to miss.

The game is also on offer on Xbox One: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Star Wars Squadrons PS4 $39.99 $25 at Walmart (save $15)

Save $15 - The brand-new flight simulator Star Wars game has $15 off on PS4 or Xbox One. It's a VR game too, so if you have PSVR you'll get more out of it, though it's not essential.

The game is also on offer on Xbox One: $39.99 $25 at Walmart



Star Wars game Black Friday deals in the UK

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 / Xbox One: £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – This is one of the most popular Star Wars games, and it's pretty new too, making this discount all the more tempting. You can pick it up for PS4 or Xbox .

Star Wars Squadrons PS4 / Xbox One: £27.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £8 – The brand-new flight simulator Star Wars game has £8 off on PS4 or Xbox One. This is a VR-compatible game too, so if you have PSVR you can enjoy an even more immersive experience.



Classic Star Wars games: up to 75% off at GOG.com

If you're a PC gamer, GOG has loads of classic Star Wars games on sale, with most at 65% off but with one or two reduced by 75%. Titles include Star Wars Battlefront, Empire at War, Lego Star Wars and The Force Unleashed, though there are plenty more.

Star Wars Lego Black Friday deals in the US

Lego Star Wars Slave 1 20th Anniversary Edition: $119.99 $95.99 at Lego.com

Save $24 – Recreate the classic Star Wars ship in Lego form with a selection of beloved characters – this set works equally well as a collectable model for display, or as a toy for younger fans.

Lego Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: $159.99 $127.99 at Target

Save $32 – This might be one of the most affordable Millennium Falcon sets out there, even without a discount, as Falcon sets can be pretty pricey at the best of times – and it's even more affordable with this deal. It's based on the Rise of Skywalker, the final Star Wars film (so far), so comes with a different lineup of characters to most sets.

Lego Star Wars D-O Droid: $69.99 $58.99 at Best Buy

Save $11 – If you're a fan of this little droid, which made an appearance in Rise of the Skywalker, this Black Friday deal makes the collectors' version of it a lot more affordable.

Lego Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship: $69.99 $56 at Best Buy

Save $11 – Walmart has reduced the price of this ship inspired by the newer Star Wars films, which comes with minifigures of Rey and two Knights of Ren. A few other retailers are discounting this set too, but Walmart has undercut them.

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Building Kit: $59.99 $47.99 at Target (save $12)

Save $12 – If you like to put Lego models on display at home, and you're also a Star Wars fan, this collectible kit is a must-buy, especially at this price. It enables you to build a replica Stormtrooper helmet, and come complete with a display plinth.



Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider: $49.99 $39.99 at Target

Save $10 – This Star Wars set is based on The Mandalorian TV show, and comes with a couple of characters from the series, including the titular star, as well as the AT-ST walker.

Lego Star Wars Black Ace Tie Interceptor: $49.99 $34.99 at Kohl's (save $15)

This Star Wars set comes with Poe Dameron, perhaps the coolest new character from the sequel trilogy, as well as BB-8, the cutest. If you know someone who likes the new films this would make a great gift, especially as it's more affordable than some other Star Wars sets on offer.

Lego Star Wars Armored Assault Tank: $39.99 $31.99 at Target

Save $8 – This Armored Assault Tank is based on the ones in TV show The Clone Wars, though people familiar with the prequel trilogy will recognize it too. It's a staple of any droid army – and the droids included in the pack might need it to battle the Jedi also included.

Lego Star Wars Luke's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This tableau from the first Star Wars film takes us back to where Luke's story really starts, and it's perfect for fans of the original film. It features Luke, C3PO and a Jawa, as well as a rocky outcrop. It's $6 or 20% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Lego Star Wars 501st Legion: $29.99 $23.99 at Target (save $6)

If you loved the aesthetic of the Clone Troopers from the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films, or are trying to amass a Lego minifigure army, you'll be interested in this set. It comes with a walker, a speeder, soldiers and a couple of droids for them to use as target practice.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan's Hut: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

Another set from the original Star Wars film (at exactly the same price, with the same discount and everything) is this scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi's hut. It includes Obi-Wan, as well as Luke, R2D2 and a Tusken Raider, and again would be great for big Star Wars fans.

Lego Star Wars Duel on Mustafar: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Love or hate the prequel trilogy, you've got to agree that one of the more iconic scenes was the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan. This set lets you recreate that scene (and skew the outcome if you prefer), complete with a few moving elements.

Lego Star Wars Brickheadz The Mandalorian: $17.99 $14 at Amazon (save $4)

If you're in love with The Mandalorian, and want cute little replicas of its two most popular characters, this affordable Brickheadz set will get you just that.

Lego Star Wars A New Hope Death Star Cannon: $19.99 $13.85 at Walmart (save $6)

If you want to play out the last moments of a classic Star Wars character again and again, wishing it was different, this set features Obi-Wan on his mission to disable the Death Star tractor beam in A New Hope. It's super-affordable compared to other kits on this list, great for people who don't want to pay hundreds for a set.

Star Wars Black Friday deals in the UK

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer: £640 £520 at John Lewis (save £120)

If you're a serious Star Wars fan with a Death Star-sized wallet, this is the deal for you. It's expensive, but this is a hefty discount, so if you've figured that you deserve a treat after this strange year, you might as well treat yourself to this massive Star Destroyer.

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

Lego Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser: £179.99 £149.99 at Smyth's (save £30)

This classic Star Wars ship from the opening moments of the first-ever film – it's the Rebel Blockade Runner carrying Princess Leia that's captured by the Empire – can be yours in Lego form. The set comes with Leia, C3PO, R2D2 and more, and has over 1,700 pieces.

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Shuttle: £99.99 £86.95 at Amazon (save £13)

Kylo Ren's shuttle is one of the most distinctive-looking vessels of the sequel trilogy of films, and this large Lego set lets you recreate it. It comes with Ren as well as a few other First Order troops.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £69.99 £61.95 at Amazon (save £8)

Are you jealous of The Mandalorian for getting to cradle The Child whenever you like? Well that could be you if you buy this set, although it's really designed as more of a decorative piece. It has just over 1,000 pieces, and is a great way to let visitors know that you love the newest Star Wars TV show.

Lego Star Wars D-O Droid: £64.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £15)

If you were a fan of this little droid, which makes an appearance in Rise of the Skywalker, this Black Friday deal makes the collectors' version of it a lot more affordable.

Lego Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing: £59.99 £44.97 at Amazon (save £15)

This Y-Wing fighter is a classic from the original trilogy of films, although this set is actually based on the sequel trilogy. It comes with Poe Dameron and a few other characters.



