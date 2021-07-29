BGMI fixes bugs, brings new free permanent backpack

Battlegrounds Mobile India saw some major bugs soon after the launch of the game in India. But it seems like those bugs have been fixed by the developers soon after these were reported by the players.

BGMI developers announced that the bugs involving the game crashing due to a cosmetic item and other such issues have been fixed in a patch note post on the official BGMI website.

Players previously reported that they were getting stuck in loading screen when wearing Unicorn-set outfits. Also the game kept crashing when accessing the Season (C1S1) menu, on some devices.

Players were also not getting shot in some circumstances when riding buggy vehicle in the Mission Ignition mode and the audio from other players' Tesla vehicle was rather low. These are the major issues that have been recently fixed.

The developers have also introduced a new permanently free backpack skin to the game which is obtainable on participating in the Future Leap Event. While most of the skins available in the game can be obtained by spending UC or Unknown Currency in some form or other, this is one of the rare skins that is free.

There are a few steps to obtain the new free backpack skin which involve going to the Future Leap event in the event section. Players then need to complete daily tasks such as login in-game complete classic matches and more. By completing missions players will get batteries in-game. These batteries can be used to proceed the vehicle from one place to another. Once they have reached already set milestone they can then claim backpack skin for free.

While BGMI developers and publisher Krafton claims that this is essentially a different game from PUBG Mobile, most in-game items and event co-incide. Besides this, there is enough proof at this point to know that these are essentially the same game.