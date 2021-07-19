Battlegrounds Mobile India's July update seems to have several issues according to players

Battlegrounds Mobile India which launched on July 2, saw one of the biggest updates being introduced in the form of the C1S1 update recently. And the introduction of the new update also saw some major issues and bugs being added to the game as well.

According to reports from players, the unicorn-set outfits, a login reward, in-game currency or UC purchase, and more have been affected. Krafton has confirmed that these issues are present in the game and the developer team is addressing the issue.

Since the launch of BGMI earlier this month, it has been downloaded by 34 million players already, which is consistent with the popularity of the game since it was known as PUBG Mobile.

(Image credit: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The newest update to the game was numbered at version 1.5.0 which is also known as C1S1 update and introduced Season 20 to the game. It brought bugs like players being stuck on the loading screen when their character had the Unicorn-set outfitted. Krafton announced on its website that it is working on a fix for this and has advised players to not equip this set in the meantime.

Also the Login Day 2's reward for 'Bring on the Heat' event keeps showing the Mission Card from Season 19 even though the season has already ended. This issue has apparently been recently fixed and currently shows the Mission Card (M1) which is season-appropriate. And those that received the wrong item have already been compensated with an (M1) Mission Card.

Another major issue that players are facing is when they try to purchase UC or Unknown Currency which is the currency used in-game. Some players are encountering the message that reads, ‘UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase'. According to Krafton there is no easy way to fix this and players should contact customer support by going to Settings > Basic > Customer Service.

Some other issues have also been listed by Krafton themselves here, which apparently include “Not able to claim intermittently rewards from Daily Special Bundle” as well as “Moving to a wrong page when using Supply Medal claimed from Advanced Supplies Crate.”

Even though it's just been a short while after releasing the game, it seems to have encountered not just these issues, but a few more in the recent past. Those issues have already been fixed via a patch.