Best fitness tracker in India: The top activity bands in 2019

Fitness bands have gone from being a niche product to an exciting category with a wide range of options to suit everyone's needs. As fitness bands have evolved, they've exploded in demand as well In India, we have fitness bands ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000 and the market for such products is growing.

While brands like Xiaomi have some dependable products like the Mi Band at unbelievably low costs, we also have some very interesting options from the likes of Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin and more.

A fitness tracker is the best way to monitor your health and activity without having to pay too much attention to it. It can constantly measure your vitals, quality of sleep and step count effortlessly and accurately. The differentiating factor that's used to judge a fitness band is its accuracy and usability.

In India, the fitness band market is filled with amazing devices, where almost all of them can do a fair job tracking basic activities. But we are only interested in the best, and here's the best fitness bands for your fitness needs.

1. Moov Now

The real fitness tracker

Screen: No | Heart rate tracker: No | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: Six months | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Great battery life

Light-weight

Limited features

No screen

The Moov Now is one of our favorite fitness bands in the world right now. The best part is the price, which justifies the quality and features it comes with. It doesn't end there, as the band promises to offer a six month-long battery life.

On top of sleep monitoring features, the lightweight fitness band also comes with boxing and rep-based training with a dedicated swimming feature on top of basic sleep and steps tracking.

One compromise that you have to make is the GPS, but the price makes up for it.

Read the full Moov Now review

2. Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

Samsung comes in a close second place

Screen: Yes, 1.5-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: 3 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Works on Android and iOS

Impressive value

Lacks alarm function

Barometer is missing

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro does not bring any major changes to the company's wearable line since the Gear Fit 2 , but there are a few improvements to an already great tracker that helps it reach the second place.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro has a gorgeous design that looks fantastic on your wrist and it sports a big, beautiful AMOLED display which lets you see all of your stats nice and clear.

It also comes with GPS built-in so you can leave your phone at home while you go for a run as well as a top-notch heart rate sensor that should give you one of the most accurate readings possible from a wrist-based tracker. Plus it can track your swimming activity too.

Read the full Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro review

3. TomTom Spark 3

Music, fitness tracking and on-wrist navigation

Screen: Yes, Monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: Two weeks | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Today's best TomTom Spark 3 deals ₹22,999 View at Amazon

Phone-free music

GPS navigation

Maze-like menu system

Mediocre sound quality

The TomTom Spark 3 is the third best fitness watch that's also one of the most feature-rich out of the lot. You can upload and listen to music directly from the watch, without asking for a help from your smartphone. You just need to pair your watch with supported Bluetooth earphones and head out for a run.

More impressive features include the GPS tracking, heart rate monitor and route navigation, which makes it a great wrist companion while discovering new places.

Read the full TomTom Spark 3 review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

4. Mi Smart Band 4

The best cheap fitness tracker out there

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 20 days standby | Charging method: 2 Pin Pogo connector | IP rating: 5ATM Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE

Accurate tracking

Long battery life

Sleek design

Vibrant display

Limited customisability

The Mi Band series has been quite popular in India for a while now. Like most things Xiaomi, the Mi Band fitness trackers offer great value for money while still being quality products. Xiaomi has taken it a step further this year with the Mi Smart Band 4 that comes with a colour display for the first time in the Mi Band series.

In addition to the colour display, the Mi Smart Band 4 also lets you track your heart rate, steps, sleep and more. The Mi Fit app lets you connect the Mi Smart Band 4 to your iOS or Android device, so platform compatibility is not an issue either.

Read our full review: Mi Band 4

5. Honor Band 5

The Mi Band competitor

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: AMOLED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 14 days | Charging method: Dock, included in the box | IP rating: 5ATM Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2

Vibrant display

Extensive tracking features

Supports watch faces

Boring design

Average battery life

The Honor Band 5 was launched in India recently, giving customers more options in the sub-Rs 2,500 price range. Loaded with several fitness tracking features and adequate customizability, the Honor Band 5 matches other fitness trackers in terms of features in its price segment.

Huawei's TruSleep, TruSense, swim stroke recognition and always-on heart rate tracking make the Honor Band 5 a noteworthy option when it comes to the cheapest fitness trackers in India.

6. Amazfit Bip

Looks like a smartwatch, but it's more fitness tracker

Screen: Yes, black and white | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 1 month | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Stylish design

Excellent companion app

Auto-pause feature doesn't work

Finicky UI

This may look more like a smartwatch than any of the other devices on this list, but as it runs its own software and has a very big focus on fitness we've decided to include it in our list of the best fitness trackers.

The Amazfit Bip design has been influenced by the Apple Watch (there's no denying that) and it comes packed with tons of features including GPS, an accurate heart rate tracker, multi-sport tracking, sleep tracking and VO2 Max features too.

If you're looking for a more watch-like design than everything else on this list, the Bip will be up your street. It's lightweight too and other highlights include the always-on display and strong battery life that should last around a month depending on your usage.

If this all sounds good, you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with the Amazfit Bip. It's worth noting the fitness tracker isn't available in all markets at the moment though and you may struggle to find the Bip where you live.

Read the full Amazfit Bip review

7. Garmin Vivosmart 3

Garmin drops GPS but comes in at seventh place

Screen: Yes, Monochrome | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Water-resistant | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 6 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Six day battery life

GPS and heart rate monitor

Design is lacking

Data could have more depth

In the seventh place is the Garmin Vivosmart 3, which is on the more expensive side of the fitness trackers listed but offers almost everything you'll want from an exercise tracker.

With a six-day long battery life, a heart rate monitor and fitness age feature, this is a device created more for gym-goers than runners.

The Vivosmart HR+, the device Garmin released before this tracker, came with GPS built-in but this newer version has dropped the feature, which is a shame for anyone who wanted to take this watch running.

Even so, you should definitely consider the Garmin Vivosmart 3, especially if you're looking for a band that can do high-end fitness tracking with almost a week-long battery.

Read the full Garmin Vivosmart 3 review

8. Samsung Galaxy Fit e

Covering the basics

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 6 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: 5ATM swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Slim and lightweight

Average battery life

Samsung debuted its latest fitness trackers in the Galaxy Fit range earlier in June, offering two options to customers in the form of the Galaxy Fit and the Galaxy Fit e. While the Galaxy Fit is a full-fledged activity tracker, it costs a lot more than the Fit e.

The Galaxy Fit e comes with various features like auto workout tracking, with the ability to detect three activities - walking, running and dynamic workout. It can also keep a track of your heart rate, and lets you wear it while swimming, thanks to its 5ATM (50-metre) water resistance.

9. Fitbit Charge 2

The best Fitbit tracker money can buy

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: 4 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Big screen

Comfortable strap

Limited phone notifications

No GPS

The Fitbit Charge 2 is the best Fitbit tracker you can buy right now. It's more expensive than some of the other options from Fitbit, but if you're looking to go jogging this is a great choice that won't cost you as much as a traditional running watch.

It connects with the GPS on your phone, has a large screen to display your data, a heart rate tracker and new fitness features we've only previously seen on the Fitbit Blaze.

It may not be the cheapest device on the list, but this is the best Fitbit tracker money can buy.

Read the full Fitbit Charge 2 review

10. Fitbit Blaze

A solid wearable, but it won't set the world alight

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 5 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Today's best Fitbit Blaze deals ₹8,504 View at Amazon

Stunning battery life

Interesting fitness features

Lacking in notifications

Strange design won't suit everyone

Want a fitness tracker that looks more like a watch? You'll likely like the look of the Fitbit Blaze - it's one of the best fitness watches on the planet.

The first tracking watch from Fitbit is a strange looking device, but suits a lot of people and comes with automatic fitness tracking features that make it possible to just jump into an exercise and wait for the results to roll in right away.

With good battery life and a plethora of extra features compared to most other Fitbit devices, this may be the best tracker for you.

Read the full Fitbit Blaze review

(Image credit: Misfit)

11. Misfit Ray

Style and substance all in one

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 12mm | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof to 50m | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Today's best Misfit Ray deals ₹13,846 View at Amazon

Stylish design

Smart button

No display

Not good for exercise tracking

If you are in the market for a fitness tracker that looks unique and stylish, the Misfit Ray is a noteworthy option. It stands out from the crowd of dull, boring fitness trackers and brings some sass to your wrist.

There are plenty of muted color options to pick from and each features the same anodised aluminum central device with LED lights. There’s also a smart button that can be set to control aspects of your smart home, for example.

The swim-proof wearable uses replaceable batteries for a charge-free six months of constant use. That includes step and sleep tracking plus vibration alerts for calls, messages, reminders and alarms.

Read the Misfit Ray review