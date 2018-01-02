Best deals on Xiaomi Mi A1 in India

Xiaomi had launched its first device without MIUI, the Mi A1 in India in September this year. The device comes with the same specifications as the Xiaomi Mi 5X that was launched in China.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is part of the Android One program and comes with the tagline “Created by Xiaomi, Powered by Google”. The phone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 and it received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 earlier this month.

The company recently announced the launch of Special Edition Red colour variant of the Xiaomi Mi A1 in India. The Red colour variant of the device will go on sale from December 20 at 12PM on mi.com. Here, in this post, we bring you the best deals and offers on the Xiaomi Mi A1.

Xiaomi Mi A1 offers

Flipkart

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is available for Rs. 13,999 at Flipkart and comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Red colour options. It comes with offers such as No cost EMIs and up to Rs. 13,000 off on exchange. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders will get an additional discount of 5%, up to Rs. 200.

Additionally, you can pay Rs. 149 and get a buyback guarantee. Under the buyback guarantee, you will get Rs. 6,200 if you sell the device within 6 to 8 months of buying the device and Rs. 5,000 if you return it between 9 to 12 months.

Buy Xiaomi Mi A1 at Rs. 13,999 @ Flipkart

Mi.com

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is available from mi.com for Rs. 13,999 in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Red colour options. It is to be noted that the Special Edition Red variant of the Mi A1 will be available for Rs. 12,999 starting from 12PM on December 20.

Like Flipkart, mi.com is also offering the Mi A1 at No cost EMIs. Additionally, Airtel customers will get up to 200GB additional 4G data on buying an Mi A1. To get this benefit, Airtel customers will have to recharge with Rs. 349 plan to get the additional data in 10 instalments of 20GB each.

Buy Xiaomi Mi A1 at Rs. 13,999 @ Mi.com