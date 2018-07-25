Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 levels up with a 6GB variant

The budget phone segment in India is getting increasingly competitive with every company trying to differentiate itself with hardware rather than software. Aiming to offer the most value for money, Asus is bringing its game to another level with a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M1.

The Asus budget phone is a value-for-money device with a hoard of features packed into the device. The most impressive feature is its 5,000mAh battery that delivers on the promise of long battery life thanks to the power efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset.

That being said, it’s not perfect. Despite the phone's dual-camera capabilities, the images aren’t the best. It doesn’t handle exposure well and the color reproduction isn’t as vivid as it should be.

Even so, the only other phone in the same range, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, is more expensive at Rs 16,999. The major difference between the two devices is that one runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI while the other operates on Stock Android, though it’s not a part of the Android One program.

These are the only two phones in India right now to offer 6GB RAM in the Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 range.

The phone initially launched in two variants, the 3GB//32GB variant and the 4GB/64GB variants priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Continuing with their partnership with Flipkart, the newest variant is available on the online platform on the 26th of July.