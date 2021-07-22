Asus Zenfone 8 likely to launch in August in India

The Asus Zenfone 8 is the brand’s new compact flagship smartphone of the season with a design that is smaller than most other products in the market. While its Indian launch was confirmed long ago, the actual unveiling date remains unknown.

In an interview with India Today, Dinesh Sharma of Asus talked about the company’s recent foray into the Chromebook market. When asked about the launch of the Asus Zenfone 8 in India , he said that the announcement is “very close now”. The host said that August looks like a likely timeline which Dinesh didn’t deny or accept.

He also confirmed that the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip will also come to India, but the hero will be the compact flagship. There was no mention of the renaming of the devices as the Asus 8Z series , but that does seem to be the final name as per other leaks and reports. For now, all the official communication is limited to the information available on the Asus microsite for these phones.

However, we do not expect any other changes on the Indian variant of the Zenfone 8. It is amongst the smallest high-end smartphones available today with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 69mm width and a weight of 169 grams.

(Image credit: Asus)

On the inside, the Asus 8Z packs all the latest hardware such as the Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 5G capabilities . Further, it has a dual-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera (Sony IMX686), a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP selfie shooter — all of which are capable of 4K video recording.

The battery size is 4,000mAh and supports 30W fast charging. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, IP68 water resistance and more.

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is a similarly powerful flagship with a triple camera layout on the rear, which flips forward to be used for selfies.