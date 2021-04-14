Asus launches the second generation dual-display ZenBook Duo laptops in India

Back in 2019, Taiwanese tech company Asus introduced an extravagant new laptop that came with not one but two separate screens. The secondary display was a massive 14-inch 4k touch-friendly display that some called a MacBook’s TouchBar but on steroids.

However, late last year, in an exclusive chat with TechRadar India, Arnold Su, Asus’s Business Head consumer and Gaming PCs in India, hinted that the dual-screened laptop wasn’t an experiment and more such devices are incoming .

The Zephyrus Duo followed the same design language but came with a lot of improvements and now the company has introduced the second generation ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo in India.

Designed for creators, these new laptops come with a customizable control panel that can be used with third-party products like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro and After Effects helping creators get the maximum out of the secondary display.

These new laptops carry the essence of the original ZenBook Duo, however, they come with the necessary refinements in terms of weight, size and internals. The addition of tilting ScreenPad+ offers better visibility of the content and increases cooling airflow by up to 49%.

ZenBook Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo Price and availability

The new ZenBook Duo comes in a couple of variants – ZenBook Duo and the no hold barred ZenBook Pro Duo. The pricing of the ZenBook starts at Rs 99,000 while the ZenBook Pro Duo is available at a starting price of Rs 2,39,000.

The ZenBook Duo will be available to purchase starting today on leading e-commerce portals, major offline stores and Asus’s preferred partners while the ZenBook Pro Duo will be available mid-May onwards.

Check out the Asus ZenBook Duo on Amazon | Flipkart Starting Price - Rs. 99,990.00 Availability of ZenBook Pro Duo - TBAView Deal

ZenBook Duo features and specifications

The ZenBook Duo comes with a 14-inch display boasting full-HD resolution with thin bezels around the display boasting a 93% screen to body ratio. The company claims that this panel offers 100% sRGB coverage. The secondary display as well on this laptop is a 12.65” IPS panel with 1920 x 515p resolution and is touch-friendly.

In terms of the processing power, the laptop comes with an option of Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor or Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. Asus is also shipping a stylus pen and a carry case with the laptop.

The laptop has an EVO variant as well that ships with Intel’s Iris X graphics and the regular variant have the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB GDDR6 memory to handle graphics-related tasks. The laptop comes with a 70Wh battery that the company claims can offer up to 17-hours if you keep the screen pad off. While using the screen pad, you can expect the numbers to go down drastically. A 65W charger is bundled with the laptop that can charge the device over one of the Type C ports.

Talking about the ports, there are two Thunderbolt 4 USB C ports, one full-size HDMI port, a USB Type-A, headphone combo and a micro-SD card reader built-in. You also have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

ZenBook Pro Duo specs and features

Like the vanilla ZenBook Duo, the Pro duo also comes in a couple of variants and has an option between Intel Corei9-10980HK processor or Intel Core i7-10870H processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB DDRX GPU. The ZenBook Pro Duo comes with up to 32GB of memory and 1 TB of NVME SSD for storage.

Aside, the key difference between the Pro Duo and the vanilla variant is that the Pro Duo comes equipped with a 15.6-inch OLED display and boasts 4K resolution. This panel is Pantone certified offering 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 440 nits brightness. Asus claims that it also comes with TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification.

The secondary display called ScreenPad+ on the Pro Duo is a 14.1-inches IPS panel that boasts 4K resolution and offers 10% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. Both the primary and the ScreenPad+ are touch-friendly and come with a stylus. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box.

Talking about the ports, there are 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB C ports, 1 full-size HDMI port, a USB Type-A, headphone combo and a micro-SD card reader built-in. You also have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The ZenBook Pro Duo draws power from a 92W battery and comes with a proprietary power brick to charge the laptop.

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!