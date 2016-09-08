Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs LG G5

LG G5 is one of the best camera smartphone we have tested in 2016. The flagship Android handset packs in an impressive dual-camera setup, a crisp Quad HD panel and offers the first of its kind Modular Design.

LG's reign of dual-sensor technology is now challenged by Apple with its iPhone 7 Plus, which also packs in a 12+12MP Dual-Camera setup to deliver on imaging front. Besides, Apple has improved the display, processor has made the new iPhones water and dust resistive.

Let's find out how the two flagship devices compare to each other.

How LG G5's Dual camera differs from iPhone 7 Plus's Dual camera setup?

LG G5 features a 16MP main camera that gets support of an 8MP shooter with an aperture size of F2.4. The secondary 8MP camera offers a stunning 135-degree super wide-angle view, which is the widest-angle lens on a smartphone available in the market. A simple gesture lets you switch between the lenses or you can also do that by zoom in and zoom out the subject. The camera switches seamlessly between the two modules.

LG G5 camera is able to squeeze a whole lot of information in one single image without you moving further from the subject in frame. The zoom-in capabilities are also good.

On the other hand, iPhone 7 Plus features a 12+12MP dual lens camera setup, which has one wide angle 28mm lens and another, a 56mm telephoto lens to spice up the things. One lens handles 1x zoom, while the other takes care of 2x zoom.

Just like LG G5, iPhone 7 Plus also has a dedicated icon on the screen of the camera app to to zoom 2x. If you zoom beyond that, the camera hardware will automatically shift to optical zoom. Overall, the iPhone 7 Plus camera will offer a 10x zoom, which will give a tough competition to LG G5 and might beat it in real life tests.

Besides, the dual-lens camera on iPhone 7 Plus comes with a "Portrait" feature, which as per Apple offers DSLR quality bokeh effect. Apple says that the depth of field generated by the dual-camera setup by iPhone Plus is the best on a smartphone camera in the market.

Both the smartphones support RAW format.

Also Read: LG G5 Camera review

Display- LG G5's Quad HD 2K display vs iPhone 7 Plus

We haven't tested the iPhone 7 Plus display but on papers, LG G5 beats iPhone 7 Plus hands down in terms of display quality. The former packs in a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, which in real life will translate to richer and sharper content resulting in better viewing experience when compared to 5.5-inch 1080p display of iPhone 7 Plus.

However, Apple has increased the color gamut significantly and contrast ratio as well, which improves the richness of colors and depth on screen. The iPhone 7 Plus screen is apparently 25% brighter when compared to last year iPhone 6S Plus.

Design- LG G5's Modular design vs iPhone 7 Plus Premium build

While LG G5 has the advantage of a Modular design, it loses battle to iPhone 7 Plus when it comes to offer a premium feel. Though Apple has not done too much drastic with the new iPhone 7 Plus, keeping to a similar design ideal as the previous models, the 6 and 6S, it still looks better than LG G5.

Other important design element is the IP67 certification, which makes iPhone 7 Plus water and dust resistive. LG G5 does not get any IP rating so make sure you take care of your handset.

Besides, LG G5 has a 3.5mm headphone jack that you will not find on iPhone 7 Plus. But Apple is offering a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack in the box to help users make the transition.

Security

LG G5 has a fingerprint sensor at the back panel, which can be used to unlock the handset and retrieve hidden files in your gallery.

Apple iPhone Plus on the other side has a home button that works as a biometric sensor to unlock the device and also performs a number of functions. Apple has redesigned it to make force-sensitive and with the help of Taptic Engine - a new addition to the iPhone - the home button now provides more subtle jolts of vibration.

Hardware- LG G5's Qualcomm's Flagship CPU vs Apple's latest A10 Chip

During our LG G5 review, we were simply amazed by the super slick performance delivered by the Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM. The combination makes everything from emails to gaming quick and easy, with no lags so ever.

On the other hand, Apple is known for its smooth and lag free performance. iPhone 7 Plus works on a new A10 system on a chip (SoC). Apple has upgraded its A-series processor, which is now a quad-core setup, said to be 40% faster than the A9 and two times faster than the A8 seen in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6, respectively.

Pricing- LG G5 wins here

LG G5 was launched in India at Rs 52,990, but the smartphone now sells at around Rs 48,000 on e-commerce platforms. Apple hasn't talked about the pricing details, but looking at the Rs 60,000 price tag of iPhone 7, we can say that iPhone 7 Plus will definitely be a costly affair. We assume that the 32GB model of iPhone 7 Plus will be priced at Rs 70,000 and you will probably have to shed an extra Rs 10,000 and 20,000 for the 128 and 256GB models respectively.

This makes LG G5 much better option for consumers who have a knack for photography and looking for an overall handset with flagship class performance.