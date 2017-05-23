Ahoy! Lenovo Z2 Plus with Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM to hit Indian shores on Thursday

Lenovo India is holding a launch event in New Delhi on Thursday, i.e September 22 where it is widely expected to launch the Z2 Plus smartphone.

The Z2 Plus is basically a rebranded Lenovo Zuk Z2, which was launched in China back in May. According to the company, the rebranding has been done in order to leverage the Lenovo brand name, which is much more popular and tursted in India than the Zuk brand name.

However, Zuk branding will exist on the box in the form of 'Powered by Zuk' as a nod to the work done by the Zuk team.

Specifications/features

Display : 5-inch fullHD display with 2.5D curved high-fibre glass

CPU : Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 820 SoC clocked at 2.15 GHz

RAM : 3GB/4GB

Storage : 32GB/64GB internal storage

Software : Google Now launcher

Camera s: 13MP rear camera with EIS, PDAF and an aperture of f/2.2 + 8Mp front camera with an aperture of f/2.0

Battery : 3,500mAh with support for fast charging

Connectivity : 4G LTE, 3G, GPRS/EDGE, DualSim, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1 and USB Type-C for charging and data transfer

Lenovo Zuk Z1 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus

Compared to its predecessor, the Lenovo Zuk Z1, two things stand out the most. First is the fact that the Z2 Plus comes with the Google Now launcher as compared to Cyanogen OS found on the Z1 and secondly, the Z2 dramatically ups the processing power with a Snapdragon 820 compared to Z1's middling Snapdragon 808.

The Lenovo Z2's software will also come with several India-specific features such as gesture shortcuts via the fingerprint sensor, a dedicated pedometer and Lenovo's new U-Health application.

Source: Gadgets 360