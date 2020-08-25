Andy Murray vs Milos Raonic live stream: how to watch ATP Tour tennis anywhere today

Andy Murray beat world No 7 Alexander Zverev in thrilling fashion yesterday to book a place in the third round of the 2020 Western and Southern Open, aka this year's re-branded and re-located ATP Cincinnati Masters event. Today, he'll face Milos Raonic, the big-serving Canadian with an even bigger new hairdo. Read on as we've compiled this handy guide for getting a Murray vs Raonic live stream today so you can watch all the ATP Tour tennis online.

Murray vs Raonic cheat sheet Murray vs Raonic has been pencilled in to start at approximately 4.20pm ET/1.20pm PT this afternoon in New York, which is 9.20pm BST in the UK tonight - though that's subject to change depending on the previous matches. Full Murray vs Raonic live stream and TV details are detailed below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with the help of our No. 1 reviewed VPN, ExpressVPN - now being 49% off.

Murray and Raonic, who beat Dan Evans in the last round, played each other six times in 2016 - including in that year's Wimbledon final - but haven't faced off since. The Scot has come out on top in each of their past eight matches, but since the last of those he's undergone two major hip operations, announced his retirement from the sport and made a comeback. Injuries have also plagued Raonic over recent years, but he's been in fine form in New York and is yet to drop a set.

When they last played off four years ago, both men were ranked amongst the best five male singles tennis players in the world, but they've since fallen down the pecking order due to these injuries. They've impressed at the Western and Southern Open though, with Raonic breezing past Sam Querrey and Dan Evans in straight sets, and Murray overcoming Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev.

The defeat of Zverev was Murray's first top-10 victory since 2017, and he did it in style, coming back from the brink of elimination in the final set to reach the third round. Both of Murray's victories have gone the distance, though Raonic has also spent plenty of time out on the court, as he's on doubles duty, too. The 29-year-old Canadian hasn't beaten the 33-year-old Scot since 2014, but the bookmakers have him down as the favourite today.

Make sure you don't miss any of the tennis - here's how to watch Murray vs Raonic online and get an ATP tennis live stream wherever you are right now.

How to get a Murray vs Raonic live stream from outside your country

For your Murray vs Raonic viewing options in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Murray vs Raonic from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE.

How to watch Murray vs Raonic free: get a Western and Southern Open tennis live stream in the US

Tennis fans tuning in from the US can watch Murray vs Raonic on ESPN 2, which is showing the singles Round of 16 action from 11am-7pm ET (8am-4pm PT) today. Murray and Raonic are expected to step out onto the court at around 4.20pm ET/1.20pm PT, though this depends on how long the Djokovic vs Sangdren match takes. The Western and Southern Open action is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel in the US - both of which are cable-based services, so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription. Or a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Western and Southern Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $10 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Murray vs Raonic: live stream ATP Tour tennis in Canada

TSN is the place to go to watch Raonic vs Murray, with coverage of the Round of 16 being split between TSN 2 and TSN 3 today. The match doesn't have a start time set in stone, but it's expected to begin at around 4.20pm ET/1.20pm PT. It will follow Djokovic vs Sandgren, which is expected to start at 3.30pm ET/12.30pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with your details and get access to a Western and Southern Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Murray vs Raonic: get a Western and Southern Open tennis live stream in the UK

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Western and Southern Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream Murray vs Raonic at no additional cost, with coverage of the match starting at approximately 9.20pm BST. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Andy Murray vs Milos Raonic: watch ATP Tour tennis online in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia, and you can watch Murray vs Raonic on ESPN 2 from approximately 6.20am AEST on Wednesday, August 26. However, the match could start later or earlier - it all depends on how long the previous game takes. Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes both ESPN and beIN Sports, which is showing the WTA side of the Western and Southern Open, in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free this August. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to watch the 2020 Western and Southern Open: live stream Murray vs Raonic in New Zealand