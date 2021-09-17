AMD isn't prioritizing cryptominers over gamers as Radeon RX stock stays tight

AMD's Chief Financial Officer, Devinder Kumar, said that amid a global shortage of semiconductors affecting everything from cars to graphics cards, Team Red isn't prioritizing cryptominers over gamers in terms of who gets to buy the company's newest Big Navi graphics card.

Kumar reported that AMD had a fantastic year financially: "we started the year with 37% increase in revenue," Kumar said. "And really, it was early in the year, we wanted to make sure from a supply standpoint, in particular, that we could be confident in terms of everything we need from wafers to substrates and also to the ATMP capacity. We increased that to 50% and then 50% to 60%."

"I would say that the demand for the products was strong and actually has gotten stronger," Kumar added.

The figures weren't broken down specifically by product category – instead AMD's Ryzen CPUs and Radeon RX graphics cards were both lumped under the Compute and Graphics segment, according to ExtremeTech. That segment saw substantial gains thanks to sales of both processors and graphics cards, with the latter being much harder to find at retail for a variety of factors.

Analysis: AMD's crypto windfall can't be ignored forever

That AMD has to specifically address the crypto question is really a problem of AMD's own making.

The company hasn't exactly been forthright regarding its stance on cryptominers buying up all its cards to put to work in the cryptomines. Nvidia is much more open about its desire to see its cards get into more gamers hands than AMD has, even to the point of publicly exploring how much of its graphics card revenue is tied up in cryptomining.

Meanwhile, AMD doesn't seem to want anyone to notice that their cards are popular choices for cryptominers and that they appear to be out of stock just about everywhere for everyone else.

There's only so long you can go without a forceful public statement on the matter before gamers are going to start paying attention, even among the more devoted AMD fan base, and wonder which side AMD is on.