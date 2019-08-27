AMD graphics cards: the best AMD GPUs you can buy today

AMD Navi is here, which only means that there are more impressive AMD graphics cards to choose from. Sadly, you still won’t find something that’s going to dethrone or match the beastly Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti . Still, there’s now a number of AMD graphics cards out there that will let you turn up all the settings in your favorite PC games .

Over the years, AMD has made a name for itself in the budget and mid-range markets, and the AMD Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT carry on that tradition while raising the bar at the same time. If you’re in the market for a great GPU without spending a small fortune, going with one of the best AMD graphics cards makes a lot of sense – especially if you’re still on a 1440p or 1080p gaming monitor .

However, because AMD graphics cards aren't quite as ubiquitous as Nvidia, it can be hard to nail down the best AMD graphics card for your needs. So, we gathered all the best AMD graphics cards you can buy today from across Team Red’s lineup, and even included our exclusive price comparison tool so you know you’re getting the best deal.

1. AMD Radeon RX 5700

The best AMD graphics card

Stream Processors: 2,304 | Core Clock: 1,465 MHz (1,725 MHz boost) | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin and 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, 1 x HDMI with 4K60 Support

Excellent performance

Affordable

No ray tracing

This powerhouse of a graphics card has barely hit the streets, and it’s already topping our list of the best AMD graphics cards, knocking reigning champion, the AMD Radeon RX 590, off the top spot. At $349, this mighty mid-range machine delivers 1440p gaming at Ultra or Max settings to the mainstream market, making it accessible to us mere mortals. At that price point, it was never going to be perfect – those hoping for ray tracing will have to wait, possibly until 2020 – but the AMD Radeon RX 5700 is already pretty incredible, especially for that price.

2. AMD Radeon RX 590

The best value AMD graphics card

Stream Processors: 2,304 | Core Clock: 1,469MHz (1,545MHz boost) | Memory: 8GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 8Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DVI

Affordable

Excellent 1080p and 1440p gaming

Can't break into 4K

Right now, the AMD Radeon RX 590 gives you the best bang for your buck when it comes to price and performance. You’re getting 8GB of VRAM, though it's still at GDDR5, and enough graphical horsepower to max out pretty much any game at 1080p. If you’re a 4K fan, you might want to look for other options. However, if you just want a killer gaming experience without paying a fortune, the AMD Radeon RX 590 is one of the best AMD graphics cards to consider.

3. AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Best 1440p AMD graphics card

Stream Processors: 2,560 | Core Clock: 1,605 MHz (1,905 MHz boost) | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin and 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, 1 x HDMI with 4K60 Support

Excellent 1440p gaming performance

Affordable

No ray tracing

If you’ve got a lot of cash to spare, splurging a little on the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT might be a sound investment. This graphics card directly rivals the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 in terms of performance, and like the cheaper Radeon RX 5700, this one is a true powerhouse, giving you excellent 1440p gaming at the highest settings. The only reason that it’s not higher on our AMD graphics cards list is its price. It could be cheaper, especially since the Super RTX cards that Nvidia just rolled out.

4. AMD Radeon VII

Best 4K AMD graphics card

Stream Processors: 3,840 | Core Clock: 1,400MHz (1,750MHz boost) | Memory: 16GB HBM2 | Memory Clock: 4Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

Plenty of VRAM

Keeps up with RTX 2080

Expensive

Billed as AMD’s first 7nm graphics card, the AMD Radeon VII marks a significant shift in GPU technology. This is an impressively powerful graphics card designed specifically to take on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. This GPU, therefore, is packed with 16GB of HBM2 VRAM, double the frame buffer of Team Green’s competition. Among the best AMD graphics cards, the AMD Radeon VII is the obvious choice if you’re want beautiful and immersive 4K gaming. Though, bear in mind that several sources have confirmed that this GPU has reached end-of-life status . If you’re looking to purchase the AMD Radeon VII, better do it before the remaining stock runs out.

5. AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

Best 1440p AMD graphics card

Stream Processors: 4,096 | Core Clock: 1,247MHz (1,546MHz boost) | Memory: 8GB HBM2 | Memory Clock: 1.89Gbps | Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

Great 1440p gaming performance

Affordable these days

Gets hot

It’s a few years old at this point, but the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 is still an excellent choice when it comes to 1440p gaming and rightly deserves a spot in our best AMD graphics cards list. Though it draws a lot of power, and gets pretty toasty, the AMD Vega 64 still delivers when it comes to performance. You’ll be able to max out pretty much any game at 1440p and still get 60 fps. Plus, now that the AMD Radeon VII is out, you should be able to find plenty of killer Vega 64 deals.

6. AMD Radeon RX 570

Best mid-range AMD graphics card

Stream Processors: 2,048 | Core Clock: 1,168MHz (1,244MHz boost) | Memory: Up to 8GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 7Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DVI

Affordable

Good gaming performance

Not the most powerful

It’s in the mid-range level where AMD traditionally shines, and the Radeon RX 570 is a perfect example of why. This is an extremely affordable AMD graphics card, but one that’s capable of running many AAA PC titles at high settings and still reach 60 fps. It’s not quite as powerful as the AMD Radeon RX 590, but you’re saving quite a bit of cash for an impressive performance. Just remember to go for an 8GB model, rather than the 4GB.

7. AMD Radeon RX 560

Best budget AMD graphics card

Stream Processors: Up to 1,024 | Core Clock: 1,175MHz (1,275MHz boost) | Memory: Up to 4GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 7Gbps | Power Connectors: N/A | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DVI

Extremely affordable

Don't need external power

Not too powerful

If you’re on a budget, picking up a pricey graphics card doesn’t really make a lot of sense – especially when there are a few budget AMD graphics cards out there. Take the AMD Radeon RX 560, for example. We’ll be straight with you – this is not the most powerful GPU on hand right now. However, when you’re spending as little as a hundred bucks in the US, it’s hard to complain.