Amazon Prime Day smartphone launches: Here are the phones to watch out for

Prime Day is happening on the 23rd and 24th of July, and a slew of phone launches are coming along with it. Let's talk about all the phone launches that are going to happen along with Amazon Prime Day sales.

Amazon is teasing 400+ product launches for Prime Day in India. All the major brands on Amazon are launching new products. Even though the launch event happens before the prime day for many of these phones, they would be going for sale with the prime day sale.

These are all the phones launching with Amazon Prime Day.

Redmi K50i

Redmi is bringing back their much-acclaimed K series to India by launching the Redmi K50i as a prime day launch. The phone is reportedly a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro that was launched in India.

It will be coming with the powerful Dimensity 8100 SoC that we saw in Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 10R. It will be coming with a 144Hz LCD though.

Let us wait for the launch of the device, and see if they price the phone aggressively like the previous K series phones in India. Check out the page for Redmi K50i on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G

Samsung is bringing the next budget M series phone, Samsung Galaxy M13 4G to India on July 14th. It is also a prime day launch. Check out the landing page for the phone on Amazon.

The phone will be more like any other M series budget phone Samsung has launched, and all too similar to the M12 that was launched last year. As it comes with the same Exynos 850 SoC that M12 shipped with. It also comes with a 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the 5G variant of M13 4G. But it comes with a slightly different feature set than its 4G version.

This phone will come with Mediatek Dimensity 700 and will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. Check out M13 5G's page on Amazon here.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo

Tecno brings a surprisingly refreshing design with Camon 19 Neo. It comes with a camera design similar to Asus Zenfone 9 that was leaked recently. It's surprising because we haven't really seen any stand-out designs from the company. Most of their designs have been copies of different brands. Like the phone coming next.

Talking about the key features of this phone, it will be coming with a 48MP triple camera as teased by the company. And it will come in three colours, Ice Mirror, Eco Black and Dreamland Green. Nothing much has been revealed about the phone, check out the phone's page on Amazon.

Tecno Spark 9

Amazon has revealed pretty much everything about the phone on the landing page of the phone.

It is a budget phone and it comes with a 6.6inch HD+ LCD. It comes with Mediatek Helio G37 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

IQOO Neo 6 new variant

iQOO Neo 6 is coming back in a new 'avatar'. We're not sure what that exactly is, but Amazon is teasing it as a prime-day launch.