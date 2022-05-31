iQoo Neo 6 5G launched in India - First Neo-series smartphone in the country

Audio player loading…

iQoo today launched its first Neo series smartphone in India. The iQoo Neo 6 5G comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870G chipset, a 4,700 mAh battery pack and is available in two variants. The mid-range smartphone also sports a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ and has a max brightness of 1300 nits. It also supports 80W fast charging. This would make the iQoo Neo 6 5G the company’s only mid-range device that comes with the fast charging speeds in the product lineup. The device also comes with a 64MP primary camera. The iQoo Neo 6 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,999 from Amazon (opens in new tab) with special launch offers.

In terms of the design of the smartphone, it looks like iQoo is bringing a mix of premium quality but aiming for a good gaming experience. When looking at the latest addition, the iQoo Neo 6 5G will be placed between the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and the iQoo 9 SE . While the former comes with the Snapdragon 695 chipset, the latter has a more powerful Snapdragon 888.

Seize the Neo #PowerToWin. The all-new #iQOONeo6 with industry-leading Snapdragon 870 5G & 80W FlashCharge can be yours now! Starting at Rs.25,990*. The sale is live now on @amazonINBuy Now: https://t.co/wHF2wk4tm1#iQOO #AmazonSpecials*Incl. Bank Offer & Amazon Coupon Discount pic.twitter.com/Rp4aeBTqCVMay 31, 2022 See more

iQoo Neo 6 5G pricing and availability

The iQoo Neo 6 5G will go on sale on Amazon from today. The smartphone is available in two colour options - Dark Nova and Cyber Rage.

The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 29,999 and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage at Rs 33,999.

On launch day, the smartphone will get a limited period offer on Amazon. These are applicable from May 31 to June 5. The e-commerce portal is providing a Rs 1,000 flat discount coupon. Additionally, ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders get an instant Rs 3,000 off on EMI transactions. Users looking to exchange their old smartphone can avail of a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

This brings down the price to Rs 25,999 for the base variant.

iQoo Neo Z6 5G specifications

The iQoo Neo 6 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870G chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 FullHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated under the display of the device. This display will support HDR10+ content through major OTT platforms including YouTube.

In terms of the camera specifications, you get a triple-camera setup at the back. The iQoo Neo 6 5G comes with a 64MP primary camera with OIS. You also get an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. When it comes to selfies, the smartphone comes with 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone features Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi and dual-sim support with 5 5G bands. The iQoo Neo 6 5G does not come with storage expansion, however, you can expand the RAM virtually up to an additional 4GB. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers.

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Neo 6 5G runs on the latest version of Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

As a smartphone aimed at mobile gamers, it comes with a 4D X-Axis vibration motor that aims to provide an immersive experience with playing titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile and Apex Legends. Additionally, the device also sports a large 36,907 mm2 liquid cooling system. It manages the thermals within the device to provide great performance while keeping the device cool.

All of the hardware and internal components are powered by a 4,700 mAh battery pack that supports 80W fast charging out of the box.