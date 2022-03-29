iQoo Neo 6 could ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Audio player loading…

iQoo recently dropped the iQoo Z6 5G in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Now, it seems like the brand is prepping up to roll out iQoo Neo 6. The leaks regarding the smartphone have surfaced online revealing the colour options we can expect.

A report by Playfuldroid said the device will be available in four colour options - Grey, Black, Orange, and Blue. Previous reports suggested that the smartphone could launch in China first in the month of April.

In addition, the device will most probably work on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The recent renders of the smartphone have revealed the design of the rear and the front panel.

The iQoo Neo 6 has thin bezels and a punch hole cut out at the top center for the placement of the front shooter. At the rear panel, we see a square-shaped camera island consisting of three primary sensors and a flash. The power button and the volume rockers of the device could be placed at the right spine.

iQoo Neo 6 rumoured specifications

(Image credit: Weibo)

iQoo Neo 6 could feature a 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will most probably be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which will put it in the league with the recently launched iQoo 9 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Pro, and the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro.

The smartphone will be based on the Android 11 operating system with Funtouch OS 12 or OriginOS skin on top. It is being said that the device will be powered by a 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

In addition, the latest ports related to the iQoo Neo 6 suggest that the smartphone will have multiple RAM and storage options. The device will have an 8GB RAM variant along with 128GB internal storage and a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage. The high-end variant of the smartphone will come with a 12GB RAM variant paired with 256GB onboard storage.

