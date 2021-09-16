Amazon launches ‘Virtual Recruiter’ - We explain what it is

At its Career Day 2021, Amazon India today launched Virtual Recruiter, a voice-based hiring assistant (on Alexa) that will enable candidates applying for a job at the company to get more relevant information.

Amazon India said that this would make it easy for candidates who aspire to join Amazon to get information about the company’s interview process, policies, and also custom guides and training resources that will prepare them better for their selection process.

The Alexa skill also has an option where users can agree to receive additional details on their queries or follow up information on their email.

How to enable the Virtual Recruiter

The Virtual Recruiter is expected to help candidates save time and get right information for their queries, thereby improving candidate experience and making it seamless, engaging, and intuitive. The information is instant, contextual, and accurate, as it sourced from Amazon itself.

Candidates can typically as questions like: “Alexa, what is the Day 1 culture at Amazon?”, “Alexa, how do I find open job opportunities at Amazon?”

The voice skill is available on all Alexa-enabled devices, Alexa app and Amazon shopping app (Android only).

“At Amazon, we are guided by our passion to innovate for customers to make their lives simpler. Virtual Recruiter is a step in the direction of making the candidate experience smoother and seamless”, said Raj Kaza, Director, Talent Acquisition – Consumer, APAC, Amazon.

The free Virtual Recruiter skill is available starting today, and can be accessed through these steps:

To get started on the Alexa-enabled device, just say “Alexa, enable Virtual Recruiter”.

For mobile/desktop, visit Alexa skills store on amazon.in/skills and search/enable ‘Virtual Recruiter’.

Ask your question by saying: “Alexa, open Virtual Recruiter”. It is that simple.