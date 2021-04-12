Amazfit Bip U Pro price in India, features, and availability

Amazfit Bip U Pro is the latest budget smartwatch from Huami. The Bip U Pro is an upgraded version of the vanilla Amazfit Bip U from a few months ago. The Bip U Pro brings two key upgrades compared to the Bip U and is priced less than Rs 5,000.

In terms of major addition, the Amazfit Bip U Pro now comes with a built-in GPS which makes it one of the few smartwatches in the series to come with built-in GPS. The other addition at this price point is the Amazon Alexa voice assistant — a feature that’s unheard of before in the sub Rs 5,000 price segment.

With these two major additions, the Amazfit Bip U Pro retains everything else from the original Bip U. The Amazfit Bip U Pro will take on the likes of Realme Watch S, Noise Colorfit Pro 2, and more budget centric smartwatches.

With the launch of the Bip U Pro in India, the current lineup in India has the following options — Bip, Bip S, Bip S Lite, and Bip U. Let’s take a look at the pricing, features, upgrades, and everything related to the newly announced Amazfit Bip U Pro smartwatch here.

Amazfit Bip U Pro price in India

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and it will be available in Black, Pink, and Green colour options. It can be bought from Amazon.in.

Design and display

In terms of design, display and looks, the Amazfit Bip U Pro is similar to the Amazfit Bip U. You get the same 31-gram body with 20mm interchangeable straps. To the side of the watch, you get a button that can be pushed to perform multiple operations like powering on, turning on the screen, opening the menu, going back, and more. A long press function can be customized as per your need.

To the back of the watch, you get a BioTracker 2 PPG biological optical sensor to measure your heart rate. In addition, you also get a SpO2 monitor, 5ATM water resistance rating, and built-in GPS, which means you can go for an outdoor run or walk leaving behind your phone and your activity will be tracked.

On the front, you get a 1.43-inch TFT LCD screen which has a resolution of 320 x 302 pixels. It is a touch screen display with support for over 50 watch faces which can be accessed with the Zepp application. Lastly, the Bip U Pro is a polycarbonate body and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

Features

In terms of fitness features, the Amazfit Bip U Pro can track more than 60 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor sports, outdoor sports, swimming, winter sports, ball sports, dance sports, Archery, rope skipping, badminton, cricket, and more.

To track all the aforementioned sports, you get the regular accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensors to track indoor activity and deliver step counts and enable automatic sleep tracking. Basic stats like steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, stand up times, distance travelled are also shown.

The BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor delivers continuous heart rate monitoring, heart rate during exercise and opens up more detailed insights. You also have the option to set heart rate interval from 1 minute to every 30 minutes or you can completely turn off and measure it manually.

Apart from fitness tracking, the wearable can also track your sleep and provide insights like deep sleep, light sleep, REM, awake time, and it can even track afternoon naps. Apart from that, you also get PAI Health Assessment system which gives points based on how active and how regularly you’ve been giving your heart a good workout. Other notable features include stress monitoring, menstrual tracking, and breathing exercise,

As for the smart features, the Amazfit Bip U Pro supports notification mirroring from the phone, Pomodoro clock, music control, calendars, remote control, stopwatch, find my phone, countdown, and weather forecast. Lastly, the Amazon Alexa voice assistant can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen.

With Alexa, you can ask questions and get them answered. For instance, you can ask Alexa to set an alarm, timer or ask if it will rain today. The watch comes with a microphone, but there is no speaker, so all your queries will be answered via text on the screen.

Battery

The Amazfit Bip U Pro packs in a 230mAh battery which is said to last for up to 9 days. But with GPS and Alexa built-in, that number is likely to come down. As for the charging, Bip U Pro comes with magnetic pogo pins at the rear which the company claims takes about 2 hours to charge.

