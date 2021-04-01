Amazfit Bip U Pro to launch soon with two key upgrades

Huami has been busy with its GTS 2 and GTR 2 line up over the past few months and now, it looks like the company back to focus on the budget smartwatch segment with the launch of the new Amazfit Bip U Pro.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro smart wearable has been listed on Amazon ahead of the Indian launch. The page also reveals complete specs and features of the upcoming Pro model. The Amazfit Bip U Pro will bring two key upgrades over the Bip U - a built-in GPS and Alexa voice assistant. We do not have the launch date from the company yet.

The Amazfit Bip U was launched with Rs 3,4999 price tag and is now available for Rs 3,599 on Amazon. The Amazfit Bip U Pro with these two upgrades could be priced under Rs 5,000, at least for the initial period.

Amazfit Bip U Pro features and specs

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with a 1.43-inch LCD panel with 320 x 302 pixels resolution and up to 50 watch faces option from the Zepp application. The major addition comes in terms of built-in GPS which was not there on the vanilla Bip U. Also, another addition comes in terms of Alexa voice assistant which is present on the more premium GTS and GTR series wearables.

Thanks to the inclusion of the microphone on the Bip U Pro, you can ask Alexa questions and get them answered. For instance, you can ask Alexa to set an alarm, timer or ask if it will rain today. With built-in GPS, you can leave behind your phone while doing outdoor activities such as walking, running, and more and the watch will be able to track all the movements.

Apart from these two major additions, the Bip U and Bip U Pro are mostly the same. There is a Bio Tracker 2 PPG heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor to measurer blood-oxygen level, sleep quality monitoring, stress tracking, breathing exercise, and menstrual cycle tracking.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Just like the Amazfit Bip U, the Bip U Pro is also said to last for 9 days on a single charge, but with GPS and Alexa built-in, we guess that number will take a hit. As for the fitness tracker, the wearable is capable of tracking more than 60 sports mode and it is also 5ATM water-resistant up to 50 meters.

As for the smart features, the Bip U Pro will mirror notifications from the phone. Other features include a pomodoro clock, music control, remote control, stopwatch, find my phone, countdown, and weather forecast.

