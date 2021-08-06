Airtel launches ‘Airtel Office Internet’ - Here are its price and other details

Keeping in mind the digital connectivity needs of small businesses and early stage tech start-ups, Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched ‘Airtel Office Internet’. What more, Airtel has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco to unveil this 'all-in-one enterprise grade solution.

"Airtel Office Internet will bring high-speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill," the company said.

What the Airtel Office Internet plan offers

According to Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO – Airtel Business: “Airtel Office Internet brings together Airtel’s network and world-class partner ecosystem to bring to market tailor made solutions for India’s unique needs.”

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said, "The combination of Google Workspace’s collaboration and productivity tools combined with Airtel’s robust pan-India connectivity solutions will be a great growth enabler for small businesses in India.”

The new Airtel Office Internet plan will provide FTTH broadband with symmetric speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local/STD calling.

"The superfast and reliable connectivity comes with built-in enterprise grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and attacks," Airtel said.

The plan also provides Google Workspace licenses along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.

Airtel Office Internet also offers a free Airtel BlueJeans license for unlimited and secure conferencing with HD quality .

There is also Digital self-serve portal for businesses to manage all these services at one place.

Plans start at Rs 999 with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing. More details can be had at: https://www.airtel.in/business/b2b/broadband-internet/