Airtel extends pre-paid plan validity to April 17 for all customers

Amid a state of panic and chaos, Airtel is extending the validity of its plans and providing free talktime, in hopes of not adding to people’s woes.

Bharti Airtel has announced that more than 80 million prepaid users will get an extension in the validity period to April 17, ensuring that nobody will have to bother with getting recharges in the middle of a countrywide lockdown. All users will also get an additional talktime of Rs 10 in their accounts, so they can continue to make calls. These benefits will be credited to the users over the next 48 hours.

All Airtel customers will continue to receive incoming calls on their number even after the validity of their pack is exhausted. In a statement, it also mentioned that these 80 million users essentially also cover the underprivileged households, who are expected to be the key beneficiaries of this move. These users would not have been able to get their plans renewed in time. Other users are said to recharge their accounts online.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said “In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of Covid-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lock-down”.

India is currently in a state of lock-down at least for two more weeks. All non-essential offices and services have shuttered in an attempt to control further spread of the virus.