Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop now available in India

Acer today launched its latest gaming laptop in India, the Predator Helios 300. Expanding its Predator series of gaming laptops in India, the Predator Helios 300 starts at a price of Rs. 1,29,999. It is already available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart, the company revealed.

Unveiled earlier this year in an event in New York, the Predator Helios 300 series of gaming laptops come in a matte black chassis. While the Helios 300 was launched in two display variants – 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch, it is available in the 15.6-inch size in India. The display comes with a Full HD resolution.

Read more: Acer Predator X27 review

Powering the Predator Helios 300 is a seventh generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor. The graphics duties are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or 1050Ti. The gaming laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM which can be expanded up to 32GB. It also comes with a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard disk drive.

For an enhanced experience, Acer has included its PredatorSense software that lets you overclock and provides real-time system information. Additionally, the Predator Helios 300 also features AeroBlade 3D fan to help the laptop run at optimal temperatures.

Acer has also included Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony for an immersive audio experience. The laptop also comes with an iron red backlit keyboard to help gamers hit the right keys.

Connectivity options on the Predator Helios 300 include a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port with power-off USB charging, two USB 2.0 ports and a HDMI 2.0 port. It also includes 2x2 Wi-Fi ac and a Gigabit ethernet port for fast connectivity.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop starts at a price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the Core i5 version and Rs. 1,49,999 for the Core i7 version. It is now available for purchase exclusively from Flipkart.