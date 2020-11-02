2020 Paris Masters live stream: how to watch ATP tennis online from anywhere today

Three weeks on from his French Open triumph, Rafael Nadal is back in the capital for the Paris Masters, the traditional final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. Only four players have won both tournaments - and Nadal isn't one of them. But his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both out of action this week, making the Spaniard an overwhelming favourite for the event. Read on as we've compiled this handy guide for getting a Paris Masters tennis live stream - watch all the 2020 ATP Tour action online today.

Paris Masters 2020 live stream The Paris Masters is a carpet tournament that takes place at the AccorArena. The tournament runs from Monday, November 2 to Sunday, November 8, and play generally starts at 10am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT each day. Full tennis live stream and TV details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

Fan favourite Roger Federer won't be playing again until 2021 due to injury, while Novak Djokovic - the winner of last year's Paris Masters - has opted to play the Vienna Open instead in a bid to get the points that will help him retain the world No. 1 spot.

Those two high-profile absentees aside, the AccorArena will play host to a really exciting line-up of established and rising stars. US Open victor Dominic Thiem will be playing, as will the man he beat in the Flushing Meadows final, Alexander Zverev.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Roberto Bautista Agut, Diego Schwartzman, Stan Wawrinka, Pablo Carreno Busta, Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime will also be in action, and determined to make their mark on what's been a strange and often frustrating 2020 season for players and fans alike.

One of the stories of last month's French Open was the near-universal complaints about the, ahem, less-than-spring-like conditions the stars had to compete in, but there'll be none of that in Paris this time, as the AccorArena is an indoor complex. Follow our Paris Masters live stream guide below to watch all the 2020 ATP Tour tennis online today and right through the final this Sunday.

How to get a Paris Masters live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch ATP tennis online from abroad

Paris Masters live stream: how to watch 2020 ATP tennis online in the US

The action generally begins at 5am ET/2am PT each day, and in the US, coverage from Paris is split between ESPN 2 and the Tennis Channel. It's worth knowing that both of these are cable-based services, so in order to watch you'll need a subscription... Or a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Paris Masters live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $10 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

ATP tennis live stream: how to watch the Paris Masters 2020 in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Paris Masters tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with coverage starting at around 10am GMT each day. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch ATP tennis: live stream the Paris Masters 2020 in Canada

In Canada, coverage of the Paris Masters is split between DAZN, TSN, the Tennis Channel and Rogers Sportsnet, with action getting underway at around 5am ET/2am PT each day. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Paris Masters live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Similarly, you can watch SportsNet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Paris Masters tennis in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the 2020 Paris Masters via Foxtel. You can watch the action from 9pm AEDT every day. This is actually great news for cord-cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch most of the event for free this November. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.