TechRadar RSS

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) enables you to view lots of web content without needing to visit tons of individual websites or pages.

All this disparate content is presented in a single list, which saves time, and means you never need miss a story.

Choosing the pages you wish to see in this way is easy: click on the RSS icon when on the page, or select a page's URL from the list below. You can then subscribe to the chosen RSS feed.

Reading an RSS feed

There are two ways to read an RSS feed: the first is through your web browser. All the latest browser releases support RSS viewing, including Chrome, Firefox and IE. The second method is to use a dedicated RSS reader. These programs check to see what feeds have been updated, and then display the stories as a list of clickable links.

An example of a web-based RSS reader is Google Reader, while you can also download RSS reading apps such as FeedDemon for Windows or Reeder for Mac, iPad and iPhone.

Subscribing to an RSS feed

Click on the link to any of the RSS feeds listed below. This will take you to a page of stories. Either subscribe to this page within your browser via the instructions on-screen. Or, if you wish to use an RSS reading app, simply copy the URL of this page from the address bar in your browser. Then go to your reader and paste it in the relevant place. See the documentation for your reader for precise instructions on how to subscribe to the feed you have chosen.

TechRadar news

TechRadar Reviews