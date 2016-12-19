Super Mario Run tips and tricks

Mario's first mobile adventure is now out around the world and you can download Super Mario Run for either iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad or Android device right now.

We’ve been playing the game for a little while now and we’ve managed to learn a few tips and tricks to get you through the first few stages of Mario’s debut on mobile.

Below you’ll find the best tips and tricks we’ve learnt so far for Super Mario Run and if you use some of these you should be able to collect more coins, improve your time and maybe even unlock Luigi before anyone else you know.

We’ll be sure to update this guide the more we play Super Mario Run, but for now – happy plumbing!