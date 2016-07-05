How to capture a silhouetted sunset

Plunging a landscape into darkness might not seem like the best idea, as it defeats the point of capturing a view, but if you've got colorful or dramatic skies and interesting shapes to work with, silhouettes can be a great option for creating simple, graphic landscapes with bags of impact.

Sunset is the perfect time to shoot silhouettes, as this tends to be when skies are at their most colorful, and because you're shooting a silhouette,you won't have to worry about balancing the exposure. For this technique to work you need a landscape with graphic subjects, such as trees or buildings, standing proud of the horizon.

Because the foreground will be completely black, it's usually best to position the landscape in the bottom third of the frame, and include as much sky as possible.

Getting down low and shooting up at the subject may help in this respect. It can take a while to find a suitable vista, but once you've developed an eye for silhouettes, you'll find your newfound appreciation of the shape of the horizon will enhance the rest of your landscapes.