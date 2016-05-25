How to shoot amazing videos with your camera

Although almost everything can record video these days, different cameras still vary in their feature set. Whether you're looking to pick up your first camera or an upgrade, here are a few models to keep your eye on.

Canon arguably has the best autofocus system thanks to its dual-pixel technology found in the 70D, 80D, 7D. Alternatively, Canon's 5D Mark II and 5D Mark III are well regarded in the video production world. The company's most recent full frame system, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, also shoots in 4K.

If you're looking for more options for recording in Ultra HD, Nikon jumped on the 4K ship much earlier with models including D500 and D5, as well as three compact DL-series cameras.

Similarly, Sony has your 4K video needs fully covered with small compact cameras like the Sony RX100 Mark IV and its super-zoom RX10 Mark III.

Sony's a7 series also features a unique on-sensor image-stabilization system to help steady videos shot on its full-frame mirrorless cameras. Sony's flagship mirrorless full-frame a7R Mark II features one of the highest resolution 42.4 megapixel (MP) sensors in the world.

The Sony a7S Mark II is also a unique outlier with its 12MP sensor and ability to shoot in virtual darkness – it's also the camera we chose to use for this guide.

If you're looking for something even smaller, Panasonic has also produced some standout micro-four thirds cameras. The Panasonic Lumix GH4 was one of the first cameras to feature in-camera 4K video recording and its diminutive size makes it much smaller than DSLRs and Sony's full-frame cameras.

There's also the affordable Panasonic Lumix G7 and if you're more comfortable with a rangefinder-styled body and want in body stabilization, consider the Panasonic Lumix GX8 or Lumix GX80/GX85. If you want something smaller, consider the micro-sized Lumix LX100.

Last but not least, Olympus has also stepped up its movie making game with expanded video options and a sensor-stabilization system. A few options you'll want to consider includes the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II and Pen-F.