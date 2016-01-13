How to create an Apple ID

Whether you're using just an iPhone, other iOS devices, a Mac or all of these, your Apple ID is your key to the range of online services from Apple and much more.

Whether you want to sign up to services such as iCloud, buy some kit from the online Apple Store, find more apps for your iPhone or Mac, or simply download some music and movies from iTunes, you'll need to have an Apple ID.

At its simplest level, an Apple ID is your unique user name in the Apple world, identifying who you are so that you don't need to keep re-entering details such as your email, your physical address and a payment method every time you want to download something.

Your Apple ID is also your key to all kinds of features, including the ability to sync your Calendar events, Contacts and Safari bookmarks across multiple devices and computers. Once you sign up for Apple's free iCloud service, all the apps, music and books you've bought on one device are automatically available to download for free on other devices linked to the same Apple ID.

Your Apple ID is also vital for iOS features such as Photo Sharing, which enables you to share any pictures you take on your iPhone with your other devices and with other people. Plus, it's your gateway to joining the world of competitive gaming available via Game Center – your Apple ID serves as your Game Center account so you can find games that your friends are playing, challenge them online and post your achievements for others to admire.

If you use a Mac or another iOS device as well as an iPhone, then you can take advantage of the 'unified ID' in iOS 6 and newer, which means that messages sent to your iPhone number are also viewable on any device or computer linked to the same Apple ID.

If you bought your iPhone, iPad or Mac (or anything else) from the online Apple Store, or you've ever downloaded anything from iTunes or the App Store, then you'll already have an Apple ID. If not, you can create one as part of the process of setting up an iOS device or Mac, or you can visit the Apple ID website and click the Create an Apple ID button on the homepage.

If you're not sure whether you already have an Apple ID or you've forgotten your password, the same site will be able to help you out.

Note that the one thing you can't do on this site is add or alter any payment details. For this, you need to sign in to the iTunes Store or App Store on your Mac or iOS device.

Managing your Apple ID

It's possible to use one ID for your Store purchases and a different ID for iCloud – in fact, whenever you create an account for an Apple service, such as iCloud or the App Store, you're creating an Apple ID.

However, sticking to one ID makes life much simpler – it means your song purchases will be available on any device via iTunes in the Cloud, for a start. That said, creating a separate Apple ID can be ideal if you're giving your iPad to your children to use, for example, and want them to be able to install free apps but not paid-for ones: you can set up a new Apple ID for them with no payment card associated with it.

Be aware, though, that this does not work the same way as having multiple user accounts on your Mac or PC and switching between them – in particular, note that once you sign in to an iTunes Store account, you can't switch the Store to another Apple ID on the same computer or device for 90 days – but it does mean you can rest assured that your kids won't be able to run up a huge bill on the iTunes Store or by using In-App Purchases.

You can change your password or personal information whenever you like. It's also possible to change your main Apple ID at any time: you just need to sign out of all services that use your current Apple ID, and make sure you specify a valid email address for your new ID – you'll be sent a verification email, which you'll need to access in order to complete the process.

The only catch is that you can't use an iCloud email address (@icloud.com, @me.com,or @mac.com), because this is already an Apple ID itself.

The other thing you can't do is merge multiple Apple IDs into one, which can be a pain if, say, you bought something on iTunes using an older ID. You'll need to keep using the old ID to access music, movies, apps or other items that were purchased using that Apple ID.

If your old Apple ID is linked to an email address you no longer use, you can change it to one you do use (unless it's an iCloud email address, in which case you need to add your valid email address as an additional email address).

Got a query or want to know more? A good place to start is Apple's support website.