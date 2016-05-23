10 tips to keep your phone safe and secure

Many of us live on our smartphones, using them for shopping, socialising, browsing, banking and more – and we stay logged in to our accounts for ease of use, which means anyone who has access to our handset essentially has access to our whole lives.

The worst case scenario is that a lost or stolen phone will lead to theft, of either money or identity – and don't think it can't happen to you.

According to Consumer Reports, 2.1 million phones were stolen in America alone in 2014, with another 3.1 million being lost. Across the pond, 742,000 phones were stolen in England and Wales in 2013, according to official figures.

And even if you can see your phone, that doesn't mean it's safe: malware is also a risk. Motive Security Labs estimated that in 2014 16 million mobile devices were infected with malicious software.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to ensure that no one gets access to anything they shouldn't – and you can get back to using your phone for beating the next level on Candy Crush.