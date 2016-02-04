How to survive when your smartphone goes missing

Your mobile might be a treasure trove of apps, games and music, but in the wrong hands it's also a mine of sensitive information with enough riches to fulfil a fraudster's every wish.

Despite this, a surprising number of us do little to protect our devices in the event of loss or theft. A recent survey reported by Payment Cards and Mobile reveals that half of us don't bother to secure our phones with a screen lock, rising to three-quarters of us with tablets.

That's worrying when according to the National Mobile Phone Crime Unit, 300,000 smartphones are stolen in the UK every year. Meanwhile, in 2013 4.5 million smartphones were lost or stolen in the US alone.

Worse news still is that fraudsters can make a small fortune from your misappropriated mobile. Whether wiping and then selling your handset, using your personal data for phishing attacks or identity theft, or racking up huge bills on pricey premium-rate numbers, organised phone theft is big business.

Fortunately, there are simple steps we can take to limit any financial inconvenience, and increase the likelihood of being reunited with our precious handset and its valuable data.