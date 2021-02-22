Kick start your smart home today with this cheap smart light bulbs deal

Using smart light bulbs instead of standard bulbs is a simple way of starting your smart home journey, but as you’ll probably need several bulbs per room, when they’re discounted it’s always welcome – and Amazon has slashed the price of some of LIFX’s smart light bulbs.

In the UK, the LIFX Mini White (A19) has been reduced by £7.02 to £12.97 - that’s a 35% saving on the list price. The Mini White A19 is a smaller version of LIFX’s A19 smart light bulb that offers 800 lumens and 9 Watts of brightness compared to 1100 lumens and 11 Watts offered by the LIFX A19. It also uses a Small Edison Screw (SES).

This is the lowest we’ve seen LIFX Mini White (A19) drop to since Black Friday 2019 when it was slashed to £9.99.

In the US, the LIFX Mini White (A19) has been slashed to $18.30 for a saving of $8.69 and the LIFX Mini Day to Dusk (A19) is now $24.99 , which is a $5 saving.

(Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the Lifx Mini Whiote (A19) deals in your region.)

Today's best Lifx Mini White (A19) deal in the UK

Lifx Mini White (A19): £19.99 £12.97 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £7 off the cost off the price of the LIFX Mini White (A19) smart bulb, making it £12.97. It’s the best deal we’ve seen for the smart bulb, which connects directly to your home Wi-Fi and doesn’t require a hub, since 2019. Be quick though, as the offer won’t last. View Deal

Today's best Lifx Mini White (A19) deals in the US



Lifx Mini White (A19): $26.99 $18.30 at Amazon

In the US the saving on the LIFX Mini White (A19) isn’t as big – it's been reduced by $8.69 which is a 32% saving. We’ve seen better deals on Prime Day , when it dropped as low at $10.30, but if you want a smart light bulb or two now this is a good deal. View Deal

Lifx Mini Dusk to Dawn (A19): $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

The price of the LIFX Mini Dusk to Dawn (A19) bulb has also been reduced, although it's only a $5 reduction making it $24.99. With the Dusk to Dawn bulb you can manually change the color temperature of the light it emits with the tones mimicking natural light from sunrise to sunset.

View Deal

These smart light bulbs work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant too, so they can be used with other smart home gadgets to great automations in your home

More Lifx smart bulb deals