Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Best deals on audio products

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and it is the right time to get the audio gear you are looking for.

Amazon has a separate section for deals on headphones (opens in new tab) for Prime Day. This page should give you an idea about the kind of deals you are getting on this sale. But some deals are not even listed on this page, that's where we come in to pick out the best deals from this sale in the audio segment on this page. We have categorized the audio deals according to TWS, neckband, and headphones.

Best Amazon Prime Day TWS deals

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever JBL Tune 130NC - on sale for Rs. 3,999 (opens in new tab) JBL Tune 130NC is an excellent TWS with superb sound quality for the price. It is rated the best by Techradar for the best true wireless earbuds under Rs. 5,000 (opens in new tab). It comes with ANC and a battery life of 40 hours with its case.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 230NC - on sale for Rs. 5,499 (opens in new tab) This is another stellar option from JBL. For the price of Rs. 5,500, this offers one of the best sound quality. It comes with 40 hours of battery life with the case and also comes with ANC.

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - on sale for Rs. 6,790 (opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro was one of the best TWS in the market when it was launched. Now it is available at its lowest price ever. It comes with 99% ANC and 18 hours of playtime.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 - on sale for Rs. 7,990 (opens in new tab) A true gem from Sony. If you want great audio quality from your TWS, just get this. It comes with one of the best ANC in the business and 32 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Oppo Enco Buds - on sale for Rs. 1,499 (opens in new tab) Are you looking for audio quality on a budget? You'll love Oppo Enco Buds, it is among the best-sounding TWS in this price range. It comes with 24 hours of playtime and supports Dolby Atmos.

(opens in new tab) Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro - on sale for Rs. 2,999 (opens in new tab) If you want an earbud with AptX support, this is the one for you. It comes with 30 hours of playtime and has a low latency mode of 86ms.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 neckband deals

(opens in new tab) Oppo Enco M32 - on sale for Rs. 1,499 (opens in new tab) Enco M32 is a great neckband to buy for under Rs. 2,000. It has a stellar audio quality for the price, it comes with 28 hours of battery life and it is IP55 rated for dust and sweat protection.

(opens in new tab) Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo - on sale for Rs. 1,299 (opens in new tab) On a budget? Just get the Realme Buds wireless 2 Neo. It comes with 17 hours of total playtime.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 wireless headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 450SE - on sale for Rs. 6,990 (opens in new tab) This is one of the best-sounding over-the-ear headphones in this price range. Coming from Sennheiser you can be sure of the audio quality. It comes with ANC and 30 hours of playtime.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) Includes unlimited free fast delivery, Prime Music and more!