Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable

Offering the stars of the PGA Tour a rare chance to pair up, 80 two-player teams will compete in fourball and alternate shot play this weekend at the TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Recent Augusta Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will be hoping to make it five titles in seven starts, as he teams up with Ryan Palmer for this weekend's event.

The pair are unsurprisingly favourites for this year's Classic, with Palmer having claimed victory in this event with Jon Rahm back in 2019.

Read on as we explain how to watch a Zurich Classic of New Orleans live stream online with or without cable this week, with golf fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

The pair are likely to face tough opposition from Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman who are back in New Orleans to defend their title.

Following changes made in 2017, the tournament uses an alternating fourballs and foursomes format, with the fourballs played over rounds one and three and the foursomes over rounds two and four.

The format isn't the only diversion from PGA Tour norms, with teams heading out on to the tee with walk-on songs for some added WWE-style excitement.

Watch every Zurich Classic of New Orleans session on ESPN+

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2022 on ESPN+ $6.99/m

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2022 online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99.

Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the Golf Channel and CBS on cable, but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT to 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Thursday and Friday. At the weekend the channel's coverage runs from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS is showing the action from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, at 8am ET / 5am PT on Thursday, 9.15am ET 6.15 PT on Friday, 8.45am ET / 5.45 PT on Saturday and at 10.30am ET / 7.30am on Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website or the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2022 golf without cable

How to watch a Zurich Classic of New Orleans live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2022 on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel starting at 1.30pm on Thursday, with the action then on the main channel from 6pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 8.30pm AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 6pm for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the evening. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: Zurich Classic of New Orleans live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Zurich Classic of New Orleans live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.