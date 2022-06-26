Wimbledon live stream 2022: how to watch tennis online from anywhere - draw, schedule, predictions

Sensational comebacks, heartbreaking absences, ageing legends and rising stars set Wimbledon 2022 up to be one of the most open Championships in years. Iga Swiatek enters the tournament on a 35-match winning run, while Novak Djokovic has some catching up to do in the GOAT race. Speaking of the greats, seven-time champion Serena Williams is back at SW19 after a year out, though Roger Federer misses out for the first time since '98. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 Wimbledon live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Williams, now aged 40, and still one major away from matching Margaret Court's record 24-slam haul, had a light warmup at Eastbourne. She didn't move as smoothly as the Serena of old, but she's still got that unstoppable power. Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep are the other past champions in contention.

Swiatek, meanwhile, has never made it to the latter stages of Wimbledon, while Serena's partner at Eastbourne, Ons Jabeur, won the German Open but picked up a cruelly timed knee injury that could hamper her chances.

It's been a frustrating year for Djokovic, who's seen Rafael Nadal go two ahead of him on 22 grand slam titles despite being plagued by injuries. When he's on court he just keeps winning, but staying fit is half of the battle for the Spaniard, and he seems to be approaching every tournament as if it could be his last.

Last summer's runner-up Matteo Berrettini has been a force to be reckoned with since his comeback from finger surgery, claiming glory at both Queen’s and Weissenhof, while Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray will also be bringing in the crowds. Take a look below for all the information you'll need on how you can watch a 2022 Wimbledon live stream from wherever you are.

2022 Wimbledon draw

The 2022 Wimbledon draw has been a doozy, with four of the eight sections looking especially fraught with peril.

In the men's draw, Section 1 has brought together No.1 seed Novak Djokovic, No.5 seed Carlos Alcaraz, No.10 seed Jannick Sinner, as well as two-time champion Andy Murray and fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka.

Click to see more Wimbledon draw information Section 4 also catches the eye, with No.2 seed Rafael Nadal in the mix with three youngsters who look primed for their first major: No.6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, No.24 seed Holger Rune, and No.11 seed Taylor Fritz. No.14 seed Marin Cilic is there too, as are the lesser-known Emil Ruusuvuori and Botic van de Zandschulp, who are looking like real grass-court specialists. In the women's draw, Section 2 is ridiculously loaded, with No.4 seed Paula Badosa, No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova, and No.11 seed Coco Gauff being joined by past champions Serena Williams and Simon Halep, as well as Amanda Anisimova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, two up and coming players who are more than capable of upsetting the apple cart. There's shark-infested waters in Section 4 too, with No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit, No.5 seed Maria Sakkari, No.14 seed Belinda Bencic, and grass-court heavyweight Beatriz Haddad Maia all looking primed to go deep.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022: live stream tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). Coverage typically begins at 11am BST, continuing through the afternoons and into the evenings. If you already have a subscription to Discovery+ or Eurosport, both services will be showing the men's and women's singles finals.

Watch a Wimbledon live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Wimbledon live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2022

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). That means viewers can also fire up a free Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Play typically begins at 8pm AEST each evening, continuing deep into the night. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) US coverage of Wimbledon 2022 is a bit of a minefield, but the important thing to note is that the vast majority of the action is being shown by ESPN, across both its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), and its suite of TV channels. ABC is showing a total of six hours of exclusive live coverage, which pales in comparison to ESPN's share of the rights. Play typically begins at 6am ET / 3am PT each day, continuing into the afternoons. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 - but not ABC - in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). As mentioned, ABC is only showing six hours of action, but if you really don't want to miss it, it's available through FuboTV (opens in new tab), a more complete cable replacement service that also offers ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't have ESPN 3. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Wimbledon tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoons. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022: live stream tennis in New Zealand

Wimbledon schedule 2022

Monday, June 27

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, June 28

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, June 29

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Click to see full Wimbledon schedule Thursday, June 30 2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Friday, July 1 3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Saturday, July 2 3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Sunday, July 3 4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles Monday, July 4 4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles Tuesday, July 5 Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles Wednesday, July 6 Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles Thursday, July 7

Semi-finals - Women's Singles Friday, July 8

Semi-finals - Men's Singles Saturday, July 9

Final - Women's Singles (2pm BST) Sunday, July 10

Final - Men's Singles (2pm BST)

2022 Wimbledon predictions

If last month's French Open was anything to go by, the Wimbledon seeds had better keep their eyes on the prize.

Iga Swiatek has won the last six tournaments she's entered and deserves her status as the pre-tournament favorite, but she's been drawn in the same quarter as Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen, the only player who's been able to give the Pole a real scare since the start of her extraordinary 35-match winning run way back in February.

Click to see full Wimbledon predictions Home hopeful Emma Raducanu is the face of the tournament, but having been in torrid form ever since that incredible run at Flushing Meadows last summer, she's now fighting to prove that she's no one-hit wonder. Anett Kontaveit finds herself in the unusual position of being a No.2 seed who's also a relatively unknown quantity, while world No.29 Beatriz Haddad Maia looks like a force to be reckoned with after grass-court triumphs in Nottingham and Birmingham this month. Though you can never count out Serena, she's now 40 years of age and Wimbledon 2022 is the first singles action she's had since limping out of last year's tournament. As ever, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the ones to beat in the men's draw. Casper Ruud is No.3 seed after his wonderful run to the French Open final, but there's a huge question mark over his grass-court prowess. Fellow young hotshots Carlos Alcaraz, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner are all looking to write their names in the history books, but Hubert Hurkacz, Stefans Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini will be telling them to get in line. Andy Murray was playing the best tennis of his post-operation career in Stuttgart earlier this month, but succumbed to a cruel abdominal injury that means British hopes may instead have to rest on the shoulders of Dan Evans, who's been quietly brilliant over recent weeks.

Wimbledon winners

Wimbledon men's singles winners in the Open Era:

1968 - Rod Laver

1969 - Rod Laver

1970 - John Newcombe

1971 - John Newcombe

1972 - Stan Smith

1973 - Jan Kodeš

1974 - Jimmy Connors

1975 - Arthur Ashe

1976 - Björn Borg

1977 - Björn Borg

1978 - Björn Borg

1979 - Björn Borg

1980 - Björn Borg

1981 - John McEnroe

1982 - Jimmy Connors

1983 - John McEnroe

1984 - John McEnroe

1985 - Boris Becker

1986 - Boris Becker

1987 - Pat Cash

1988 - Stefan Edberg

1989 - Boris Becker

1990 - Stefan Edberg

1991 - Michael Stich

1992 - Andre Agassi

1993 - Pete Sampras

1994 - Pete Sampras

1995 - Pete Sampras

1996 - Richard Krajicek

1997 - Pete Sampras

1998 - Pete Sampras

1999 - Pete Sampras

2000 - Pete Sampras

2001 - Goran Ivanišević

2002 - Lleyton Hewitt

2003 - Roger Federer

2004 - Roger Federer

2005 - Roger Federer

2006 - Roger Federer

2007 - Roger Federer

2008 - Rafael Nadal

2009 - Roger Federer

2010 - Rafael Nadal

2011 - Novak Djokovic

2012 - Roger Federer

2013 - Andy Murray

2014 - Novak Djokovic

2015 - Novak Djokovic

2016 - Andy Murray

2017 - Roger Federer

2018 - Novak Djokovic

2019 - Novak Djokovic

2021 - Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon women's singles winners in the Open Era: