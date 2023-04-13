Snooker World Championship live stream 2023: how to watch online from anywhere

Snooker World Championship live stream

You can watch the 2023 Snooker World Championship for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Fans can pay to watch a Snooker World Championship live stream on DAZN in the US and Canada, and on Matchroom Live in Australia. Full information on TV viewing options below. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a free stream from abroad (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Saturday, April 15 - Monday, May 1 Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Snooker World Championship: 2023 preview

The tearful embrace between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump at the end of last year's Snooker World Championship final was one of those moments that could only enhance The Crucible's legend and, mutual respect between the pair at an all-time high, they're back in Sheffield to do it all over again.

The Rocket was typically self-effacing in the light of his long-anticipated seventh world championship, expressing mild surprise that somebody who racked up 15 centuries and conceded just 38 frames – both, apparently, marks of crippling mediocrity – was able to go all the way. The No.1 seed plays debutant Pang Junxu in round one, though there are plenty more form players further down the chain.

No.3 seed Mark Allen has a World Snooker Tour-leading three titles to his name this season, while No.4 seed Shaun Murphy has been victorious at two of the past five tournaments, including the Tour Championship at the start of the month. Another who appears to be peaking at around the right time is Mark Selby, a four-time world champion and this year's No.2 seed.

It's faintly ridiculous that both Trump and Neil Robertson have only won snooker's biggest prize once. Can one of them finally double up this year? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2023 Snooker World Championship live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Snooker World Championship for FREE in the UK.

How to watch a FREE Snooker World Championship live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Fans in the UK can watch all of the Snooker World Championship action for FREE! Every session of the tournament is being shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four - and you can use the Red Button to watch action from additional tables. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. The morning sessions typically start at 10am BST; the afternoon sessions begin at 1.30pm; and the evening sessions get underway at 7pm. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the the Snooker World Championship via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

How to watch Snooker World Championship from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Snooker World Championship, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a snooker live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Snooker World Championship 2023 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch the 2023 Snooker World Championship

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

Free cricket stream: how to watch the IPL 2023

How to watch Snooker World Championship 2023 in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, the 2023 Snooker World Championship is being shown on Matchroom Live (opens in new tab). There's currently a full tournament pass available for just $4.99 (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can sign up for a day pass for $1.99 per day, or an annual pass for $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Play typically begins at 7pm AEST each day, with the later sessions starting at a not-so-sociable 10.30pm and 4am. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a top sports VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to live stream Snooker World Championship 2023 in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship in Canada. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Snooker World Championship on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) DAZN is also the home of NFL in Canada, as well as the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Daily coverage typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT, with the later sessions getting underway at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT, and at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch a Snooker World Championship live stream in China

(opens in new tab) Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2023 Snooker World Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China (opens in new tab), Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Kuaishou and Huya (opens in new tab). The early sessions typically start at 5pm CST each day, with the laters sessions beginning at 8.30pm and at 2am. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Related: all of the best VPNs for China

How to watch snooker: live stream 2023 World Championship in the US

(opens in new tab) DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship in the US too, with coverage getting underway at 5am ET / 2am PT most days for the early session, and at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT and 2pm ET / 11am PT for the later sessions. A subscription costs $19.99 per month (opens in new tab) or $224.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Snooker World Championship in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Live Snooker World Championship coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Play typically starts at 9pm NZST, with the later sessions scheduled at 12.30am and 6am. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

First round matches

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs. Pang Junxu

Stuart Bingham vs. David Gilbert

Luca Brecel vs. RIcky Walden

Neil Robertson vs. Wu Yize

Ali Carter vs. Jak Jones

Ding Junhui vs. Hossein Vafaei

Mark Williams vs. Jimmy Robertson

Mark Allen vs. Fan Zhengyi

John Higgins vs. David Grace

Robert Milkins vs. Joe Perry

Jack Lisowski vs. Noppon Saengkham

Gary Wilson vs. Elliot Slessor

Judd Trump vs. Anthony McGill

Kyren Wilson vs. Ryan Day

Mark Selby vs. Matthew Selt

Shaun Murphy vs. Si Jiahui

When is the 2023 World Snooker Championship final? The 2023 World Snooker Championship final is set to be played across four sessions on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1. The match will be best-of-35 frames, with the sessions set to begin at 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 8pm CST / 10pm AEST, and at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 2am CST / 4am AEST.

Who has won the most world titles in snooker? The late, great Joe Davis has more world titles than anyone else, having won each of the tournament’s first 15 editions from 1927 to 1946. His younger brother, Fred Davis, shares second place with John Pulman, with eight wins apiece. Stephen Hendry and defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan are tied as the most successful players of the modern era, with seven world titles each.

Who are the favourites for the 2023 Snooker World Championship? Many snooker watchers – including Hendry, who was unable to come through qualifying – are expecting to see Ronnie O'Sullivan capture his eighth world title at The Crucible. However, The Rocket is far from the only outstanding candidate for glory. Nobody has tasted more success on the WST than Mark Allen this year. The Northern Irishman has racked up three titles, including the UK Championship. Meanwhile, Shaun Murphy has really caught fire of late, winning two titles in the past two months. One player we'd really keep an eye on, however, is Judd Trump. Last year's tournament seemed to reignite his passion for the game, and there's no incentive quite like being beaten in the final.

Ronnie O'Sullivan records the fastest 147 break ever

"I don't believe this," whispers Dennis Taylor. "What a fantastic maximum break that is!" Here's five minutes and eight seconds of Crucible magic that almost certainly won't be repeated...