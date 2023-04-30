Selby vs Brecel live stream: how to watch the Snooker World Championship final 2023 from anywhere

Selby vs Brecel live stream

You can watch the 2023 Snooker World Championship final for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Fans can pay to watch a Selby vs Brecel live stream on DAZN in the US and Canada, and on Matchroom Live in Australia. Full information on TV viewing options below. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a free stream from abroad (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Sunday, April 30 - Monday, May 1 Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Mark Selby vs Luca Brecel preview

The Crucible is on tenterhooks for a Snooker World Championship final that nobody would have predicted. Belgian ace Luca Brecel staged the biggest comeback in Crucible history to beat 20-year-old Chinese sensation Si Jiahui by 17-15. Brecel, who trailed 14-5, won 11 frames in a row to set up a mouthwatering final with four-time champion Mark Selby.

Selby managed to withstand a lake fightback from Mark Allen to complete a predictable win over the Northern Irishman. Selby, aiming to win his fifth Crucible crown, will test every element of Brecel's game in what should be an intriguing clash of styles. Selby, the ultimate 'grinder', versus Brecel, the flamboyant party boy who goes for everything. Can the underdog pull off a maiden title?

Follow our guide as we explain the ways to get a Selby vs Brecel live stream at the 2023 Snooker World Championship - starting with how to watch Selby vs Brecel for FREE in the UK.

What time is the snooker on TV today? 13:00 BST – Snooker World Championship final (Session 1)

19:00 BST – Snooker World Championship final (Session 2)

How to watch Selby vs Brecel for FREE: live stream Snooker World Championship final in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK can watch Selby vs Brecel for free, with every session of the Snooker World Championship final being shown on BBC Two. You can also live stream the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Selby vs Brecel will be played over four sessions, starting at: 1pm BST on Sunday afternoon; 7pm on Sunday evening; 1pm on Monday evening; and 7pm on Monday evening. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch Selby vs Brecel via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

Selby vs Brecel: live stream Snooker World Championship final in China

(opens in new tab) Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2023 Snooker World Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China (opens in new tab), Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Kuaishou and Huya (opens in new tab). Selby vs Brecel is set to be played across four sessions, starting at: 8pm CST on Sunday night; 2am on Sunday night/Monday morning; 8pm on Monday night; and 2am on Monday night/Tuesday morning. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to watch Selby vs Brecel: live stream Snooker World Championship final in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, the 2023 Snooker World Championship final is being shown on Matchroom Live (opens in new tab). Brace yourself for a couple of sleepy nights though, with Selby vs Brecel set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 10pm AEST on Sunday night; 4am on Monday morning; 10pm on Monday night; and 4am on Tuesday morning. You can sign up for a day pass for $1.99 per day, a week pass for $5.99, or an annual pass for $49.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a top sports VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to live stream Selby vs Brecel: watch Snooker World Championship final in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Selby vs Brecel in the Snooker World Championship final. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Selby vs Brecel on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Mark Selby vs Luca Brecel will be played over four sessions, starting at: 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning; 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Sunday; 8am ET / 5am PT on Monday morning; and 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Monday.

How to watch Selby vs Brecel: live stream Snooker World Championship final in the US

(opens in new tab) DAZN is the place to watch the 2023 Snooker World Championship final in the US too, with Mark Selby vs Luca Brecel set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning; 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Sunday; 8am ET / 5am PT on Monday morning; and 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Monday. A subscription costs $19.99 per month (opens in new tab) or $224.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Selby vs Brecel: live stream snooker in New Zealand