How to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 online from anywhere

How to watch Queen of the Universe season 2

You can stream Queen of the Universe season 2 exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Wherever you are, if you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a 7-day free trial. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, June 2 (US, CA) New episodes: Weekly Watch free: Paramount Plus FREE trial

Taking inspiration from the X Factor, Drag Race and Eurovision, Queen of the Universe is the show that said to hell with lip-syncing, how about we see what happens when we switch these microphones on?

The first major singing competition of the RuPaul era is fronted by Graham Norton and a judging panel of Drag Race stalwarts Trixie Mattel and Michelle Visage, former Desperate Housewife and Miss America Vanessa Williams, and the one and only Mel B, aka Scary Spice, who's stepped in for fellow pop diva Leona Lewis.

The only thing the contestants will be judged on is their singing prowess, apparently. We'll see about that.

Season 2 of the show will see 10 drag queens from across the world sing their hearts out at the centre of what look like vast and incredibly elaborate stage productions, complete with dazzling costumes, armies of backup dancers, and enough hairspray to tame even Mama Ru's locks.

Aura Eternal, who shot to fame as runner-up on Drag Race Italia, and Love Masisi, who featured on Drag Race Holland, are the biggest names taking part.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 online where you are.

How to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 FREE in the US without cable

Queen of the Universe season 2 is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus in the US. The show premieres with a double-header on Friday, June 2, with new episodes arriving at 3am ET / 12am PT every Friday. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Queen of the Universe for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but there's a 7-day FREE trial available for new subscribers. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Queen of the Universe from outside your country

Out of the country and want to stream Queen of the Universe online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched or where there are different licensing restrictions, due to annoying geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Queen of the Universe from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus for the US.

How to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 for FREE in Canada

It's more of the same in Canada, where Queen of the Universe season 2 is also exclusive to Paramount Plus, first hitting the streaming service with a double helping at 3am ET / 12am PT on Friday, June 2. New episodes arrive at the same time every week. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 in the UK

The first two episodes of Queen of the Universe season 2 will be available to watch on Paramount Plus UK from Saturday, June 3. After that, one new episode will be released each week. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to anyone who hasn't signed up before. However, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 online in Australia

Viewers in Australia will be also able to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 from Saturday, June 3, via Paramount Plus. It premieres with a double-header, and a new episode will arrive each Saturday. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Yellowstone and 1923, Rabbit Hole, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will be the place to watch the Frasier reboot too.