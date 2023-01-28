How to watch Pegasus World Cup: live stream 2023 Gulfstream Park Invitational from anywhere

Watch Pegasus World Cup live stream

Racing.com is showing free coverage of the 2023 Pegasus World Cup live in Australia. To watch a live stream in America, you'll need NBC on cable or Peacock TV. In the UK, you can watch the Pegasus World Cup on Sky.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, Jan 28, 5.40pm ET / 2.40pm PT / 10.40pm GMT / 8.40am AEDT TV channel: Sky (UK) | NBC / Peacock (US) Free live stream: Racing.com (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Watch Pegasus World Cup live stream: race preview

Frankie Dettori's long goodbye begins with the first major flat event of the year, the 1-and-1/8-mile Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. The legendary 52-year-old jockey has never won the Grade I race in three previous attempts, and he may leave disappointed again, with Cyberknife the hot favorite in his own Hallandale Beach swansong.

Retirement beckons for the four-year-old, who's set to make his final career start in the $3 million event. Cyberknife won two Grade 1 races at this distance last year, and, though he's never competed at Gulfstream Park before, if ever there was a recipe for success, it's surely this. Trainer Brad Cox won the Pegasus World Cup with Knicks Go three years ago, and two years before that, jockey Florent Geroux rode Cyberknife's sire Gun Runner to victory.

Skippylongstocking, who won the prep race, is shaping up as one of the main challengers to keep eyes on, while history dictates that you can't ignore Defunded, this year's entry from two-time Pegasus World Cup-winner Bob Baffert.

Another runner garnering interest is Proxy, who won his first Grade 1 race in his most recent start, and is being ridden by Joel Rosario, who tasted success here with the aforementioned Knicks Go. White Abarrio, meanwhile, is the most fancied of Saffie Joseph Jr.'s three entries. Take a look at the full list of 2023 Pegasus World Cup runners and riders below.

How to watch 2023 Pegasus World Cup for FREE: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Fans of the horses can watch the 2023 Pegasus World Cup for FREE in Australia, courtesy of Racing.com (opens in new tab). Available on Freeview, coverage of the Pegasus World Cup starts at 8.30am on Sunday morning, ahead of the main race itself at 8.40am. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on Racing.com from abroad. (opens in new tab) You can also stream the Pegasus World Cup live on the Racing.com website (opens in new tab), though you'll have to register for an account first.

More high-speed sport? See how to get a Formula E live stream

How to live stream Pegasus World Cup 2023 from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence – whether that be Australia or anywhere else – and trying to stream the Pegasus World Cup via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Pegasus World Cup from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just fire up Racing.com (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch 2023 Pegasus World Cup: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The 2023 Pegasus World Cup is being shown on both NBC and Peacock TV in the US, with coverage getting underway at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on Saturday, ahead of the race itself at 5.40pm ET / 2.40pm PT. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a 2023 Pegasus World Cup live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) The action from the 2023 Pegasus World Cup is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Racing channel. The headline race is scheduled to start at 9.40pm GMT on Saturday night. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Not in the UK, but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the Pegasus World Cup as if you were at home.

How to watch a 2023 Pegasus World Cup live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Pegasus World Cup unfold on TSN. Coverage gets underway at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on Saturday, with the headline race scheduled to start at 5.30pm ET / 2.40pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Pegasus World Cup live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

Pegasus World Cup runners and riders 2023