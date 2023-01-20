Watch Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista-Agut: live stream Australian Open tennis from anywhere

Watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 21: Not before 7pm AEDT / 9pm NZDT / 8am GMT / 3am ET / 12am PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Murray vs Bautista-Agut: match preview

You really should watch Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista-Agut. Every now and then, sport has the power to suspend logic and make you believe that anything is possible. What Andy Murray has achieved so far in Melbourne has been stirring and utterly extraordinary. He thought his career was over when he faced Roberto Bautista-Agut here four years ago, and once again the Spaniard has the misfortune of being handed the villain's role. Read on to find out how to watch a Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

Murray looks like he can barely walk when he steps out onto the court, but as soon as that ball enters plays, he becomes the embodiment of everything we love about sport. Every single point is an ordeal and, even though he’s always worn his heart on his sleeve, now, perhaps more than ever, you can see how much it means to him just to be competing at this level again.

Though the majority of the crowd is likely to be in Murray's corner, Bautista-Agut is used to being overlooked. The world No.26 is the only seed still standing in this quarter of the draw, and he enters this clash with the confidence of knowing that he's beaten Murray in each of their past three meetings, all of which were on hard courts.

What's more, Murray spent almost an hour longer on court during his comeback victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis than Bautista-Agut has over the course of the entire tournament. RBA also got the better of Kokkinakis during an impressive run to the final of the Adelaide International earlier this month, and with all of his more feted compatriots already eliminated, this is his time to shine. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream and watch the Australian Open 2023 from wherever you are.

Watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Murray vs Bautista-Agut will start no earlier than 7pm AEDT (3am ET) on Saturday. That means viewers can also fire up a free Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch a Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Murray vs Bautista-Agut.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut on ESPN Plus, but be warned that the match will start no earlier than 3am ET / 12am PT in the very early hours of Saturday morning. The 2023 Australian Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its ESPN Plus streaming service. Stream Murray vs Bautista-Agut live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, with Murray vs Bautista-Agut set to start no earlier than 8am GMT on Saturday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut: live stream Australian Open tennis in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, but be warned that Murray vs Bautista-Agut is set to start no earlier than 3am ET / 12am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Murray vs Bautista-Agut live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Murray vs Bautista-Agut: live stream tennis in New Zealand