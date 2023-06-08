Watch all the Harry Potter films on Netflix

You can stream all the Harry Potter films on Netflix in the UK, Australia, Italy and Japan right now. A subscription starts at £4.99/AU$6.99/€5.49/JP¥790 per month. Every Harry Potter film is on Max in the US, Crave in Canada, Binge in Australia, and Neon in New Zealand. More details below.

Whether you’re potty for Potter and need no excuse to daub on a lightning bolt scar and don a pair of specs, or a sleeper fan who’s all Vernon Dursley on the outside but low-key knows the entire Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes product line off by heart, nothing conjures up that magical feeling quite like Harry Potter.

The wizarding world (Voldemort in particular) may have looked very different in your mind's eye when you first read JK Rowling's books, but the film adaptations ensured that, no matter what comes next, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint would forever be Harry, Hermione and Ron for generations of fans.

They also introduced the late, great Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane and Richard Harris to young audiences and ensured that Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Maggie Smith would go on to occupy a confusing place in the hearts and minds of certain viewers long beyond their adolescent years.

But where can you watch all the Harry Potter films? Where must you go to relive Voldemort’s development from noughties CGI scalp-being to agony aunt to demon baby and, eventually, the Dark Lord we all know and love, and the increasingly fortuitous methods by which that swine Harry Potter and his self-righteous friends would thwart him?

Hang on, you’re telling me the guy intent on world domination wasn’t the goodie? Forget what I wrote before, it must have been the imperius curse talking.

Here's how to watch all the Harry Potter films on Netflix from anywhere.

How to watch all the Harry Potter films on Netflix

At the time of writing, you can watch all the Harry Potter films on Netflix in the UK, Australia, Italy and Japan. A subscription starts at £4.99 per month in the UK, AU$6.99 per month in Australia, €5.49 per month in Italy, and JP¥790 per month in Japan. If you're on holiday or travelling abroad, and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Harry Potter, don't worry – just use a VPN to access your Netflix account from anywhere on the planet. Step-by-step instructions below.

How to watch Harry Potter on Netflix from outside your country

If you're looking to stream Harry Potter on Netflix but you're abroad, you'll almost certainly not be able to watch the films, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch all the Harry Potter films on Netflix no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

You can think of it like disapparation or floo powder – just don't mention portkeys.

Use a VPN to watch the Harry Potter films on Netflix from anywhere

Can you stream the Harry Potter films on Netflix in the US, Canada or New Zealand?